Rory McIlroy extends heartfelt message to arch rival Rasmus Højgaard after defeating him in the 2024 DP World Championship

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy claimed the 2024 DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, defeating Rasmus Hojgaard in a thrilling playoff.

McIlroy's season-ending title victory was a fitting conclusion to a year marked by near-misses. He narrowly missed out on three titles this year, including a chance to end his decade-long Major drought at the US Open and his home tournament, the Irish Open. The 35-year-old suffered a similar fate at the BMW PGA Championship, which led to some criticism. His friend and tournament winner Billy Horschel defended him at the time, calling him the best player of his generation.

Now, after winning the DP World Tour's finale event, McIlory has extended the same sportsmanship to Rasmus Hojgaard, calling him a "solid player". (via ASAP Sports)

"He's such a solid player. Doesn't make a ton of mistakes. Yeah, I was, I was feeling it. I had chances. I had a chance 10 that slipped by; a chance on 11. I bogeyed 13; a 7-iron in my hand on 14 going into the par 5," he said.

He further reflected on his performance, saying:

"Going into the last few holes, I needed something to happen, and the wedge shot to a foot on 16 was the catalyst I needed to push on and play those last couple holes well."

Additionally, McIlroy clinched the Race to Dubai title, which he was leading going into the Dubai finale. He secured the title with a 15-under score, edging out Hojgaard's 13-under performance.

"I've been through a lot this year professionally, personally" - Rory McIlroy

In Picture: Rory McIlroy (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy's 2024 DP World Tour victory and Race to Dubai title were a much-deserved culmination to a taxing year. In a press interview, he described the victories as a "fitting end."

"It means a lot. I've been through a lot this year professionally, personally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024. You know, yeah, look, I've persevered this year a lot. Had close calls. Wasn't able to get it done. So the to be able to get over the line, you know," he said via ASAP Sports.

He further added:

"I got off to a great start and didn't have my best in the middle of the round and Rasmus and I both struggled to get momentum. I thought saving par on 15 was huge. I made four great swings coming in, the wedge on 16, the shot on 18 and two shots on the last. Really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done."

McIlroy pulled the curtains on his 2024 season after winning the DP World Tour Championship. He talked about the celebrations that would follow, saying:

"I'm looking forward to it. It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me. Looking forward to a little bit of downtime. Have a lot of friends and my family here in Dubai, so I'm sure we'll have a good night tonight."

