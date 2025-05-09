Rory McIlroy gets honest about playing Truist Championship ahead of PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy completed his long-awaited career Grand Slam by winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club last month. Following this, the ace golfer took a break and is now back playing in the Truist Championship. Following his round one outing in the contest, the Northern Irishman has revealed that he is taking the event as a ‘great prep week’ ahead of the PGA Championship.

McIlroy claimed that he ‘want to have a chance to win the Truist Championship.’ However, he added that he decided to play the tournament as it would be a ‘much better gauge of where his game is going into next week.’ He dubbed the week ‘important’ as he is preparing for a possible sixth major championship win at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club next weekend.

The 35-year-old, who is the defending champion of the Truist Championship, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship, stated that he doesn’t mean to ‘diminish this tournament.’

Speaking after round 1 of the Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Look, to me, this is -- I don't want to diminish this tournament and this championship, but to me, with everything that's happened over the past couple of weeks, this was always going to be a great prep week for me to see where my game was and sort of refine a few things.

I still want to play well, and I still want to have a chance to win the tournament, but I'll have a really -- a much better gauge of where my game is going into next week after these four days than I would have had if I hadn't had played or if I just spent the week at home practicing. So it's an important week for me.”

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy, making his first individual start since the Masters, carded a 66 on Thursday. He was among the 64 players who beat par on the seemingly defenseless Wissahickon course. He sat T25 on the Day 1 leaderboard of the PGA Tour’s sixth signature event of the season.

Rory McIlroy is 'comfortable' heading to PGA Championship

With the Masters win, Rory McIlroy ended his 11 years winless drought at major championships. The five-time major champion has now come out to admit he feels ‘less pressure’ after completing his long-awaited career grand slam. Speaking on the opening day of the Truist Championship, the Northern Irishman stated that he is ‘more comfortable’ heading into the PGA Championship as he already ended his major drought.

The World No.2 golfer, who won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, added that he ‘love to play’ at Quail Hallow and is excited for the event.

Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I'm also going back to a venue that I love. It's nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then with my history there and how well I've played at Quail… I probably won't be quite as on edge as I have been for the last few years when I've been at major championships.”

McIlroy opined he would “probably be a little bit better to be around for” his family and “a little more relaxed.” He said winning the prestigious green jacket has been an ‘overall good thing.’

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More