Rory McIlroy jets off to Augusta in his $50M private plane ahead of 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy is gearing up for the Masters along with a grand entrance. The 35-year-old was spotted flying in the Augusta National in his new private jet. According to X user @radaratlas2, the Northern Irishman's airplane took off from Palm Beach International and was headed north towards Augusta, just days ahead of the event's big start.

The ace golfer was present at the Augusta National even last week to inspect the conditions. After his visit, the golfer was spotted by the fans taking off in his jet to Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

In late 2024, Rory McIlroy got the delivery for his new private jet, the 2022 Gulfstream G650ER. He has been using the jet to save time and get ready for the upcoming tournaments. At the time, this purchase generated a lot of buzz among fans. And now that it's on the runway, many fans are astounded by the aircraft's luxurious design.

The 2022 Gulfstream G650ER can accommodate approximately 16 players in its 3.5 to 4 living areas on board. Furthermore,16 oval windows allow natural light to enter the jet. The new model of this aircraft is estimated to have cost $70 million, but as per reports from AVBuyer.com, McIlroy paid between $40 million and $60 million for it.

The Masters will begin on April 10, and Rory McIlroy will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention this year. Many fans expect the 35-year-old golfer to finally complete his grand slam, which has been pending for years.

Billy Horschel shares his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's participation in this year's Houston Open

Rory McIlroy is entering the Masters after an impressive performance in Houston. Usually, he does not compete in the Texas Children's Houston Open. But this year, he wanted to polish his strokes before the first Major of the year. McIlroy finished the tournament at 15 under par, tying for fifth place. Billy Horschel believed McIlroy had a great form and should have won the whole thing.

Horschel appeared on the Sky Sports Golf podcast episode uploaded on March 25, where he talked about Rory McIlroy's potential and how his winning the tournament will not surprise him. Billy Horchel even took into account Scottie Scheffler's excellent ongoing form before making this claim. He stated:

"There's a distance bias there. There are a lot of holes that he can hit his nice going draw along. I would suspect Rory has a very good chance to win. I know that Scottie Scheffler's in the field, but with the way that Rory has been playing this year, the way his game is at, it wouldn't shock me if he went on to win this week."

Billy Horchel made these comments before the Houston Open and even discussed how the event could benefit Rory McIlroy.

"I think it's going to be a great test. The greens are big; they've got some slope in them. Chipping around the greens and having to hit chips up to the greens sort of gets you ready for Augusta a little bit. The field is a really good one, but if Rory wins, then I'm not shocked by it at all."

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy is just a Masters title off a career Grand Slam. It'll be interesting to see how the four-time major champion fares in the contest.

