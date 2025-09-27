  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • Rory McIlroy justifies "shut the f up" gesture to US crowd at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy justifies "shut the f up" gesture to US crowd at Ryder Cup

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 27, 2025 16:54 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy during Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy has often made it to the headlines following some of his explosive interactions with the audience. The golfer has recently made waves following an incident with the audience on the second day of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ad

With the US crowd around, the Europeans are facing a challenging atmosphere at Bethpage Black. Even before they arrived at the venue, Andrew Coltart, a former Ryder Cup hero, warned the Europeans' partners of potential abuse from the audience. On Saturday, September 27, Rory McIlroy was being yelled at by the fans in attendance.

As the Northern Irishman was in the middle of his pre-shot session during the morning foursomes, he did not mind hitting back at them. McIlroy was about to hit a shot, but backed off and told the crowd:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Shut the f**k up"

However, later on, Rory McIlroy ended up justifying his actions at Bethpage Black. The 2025 Masters Champ claimed that he had no problem in receiving some words in between the shots. However, the yelling got to him because he was in the process of making his shot. McIlroy said:

"You know, look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine…. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing."
Ad

Take a look at the post by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf&#039;s X post / X: @NUCLRGOLF
Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post / X: @NUCLRGOLF

Although he faced a disruptive situation from the US fans on Saturday, Rory McIlroy did not back away from giving his best for the European squad. The pair of McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood faced Collin Morikawa and Harris English on Day 2. In the end, the European squadmates secured a 3&2 victory over Morikawa and English.

Ad

When Rory McIlroy laughed after he was being taunted by the audience during the 2025 Ryder Cup

Before the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup, McIlroy and his European squad were at Bethpage Black. However, the pre-tournament scouting was soon interrupted by an unexpectedly hilarious situation. McIlroy was buttoning up his shirt while he and some of his teammates were waiting to tee off at the third hole at Bethpage.

Ad

At this exact same moment, Rory McIlroy faced a heckle that left the crowd and his European squad in splits. A fan shouted at McIlroy:

"You don’t need a button to choke, Rory"

This was greeted with great spirits from McIlroy as the golfer ended up pointing at the fan. In the clip shared by Gary Williams from Golf Channel showed the golfer said something appreciative to the heckler as well. Check out the video on X (previously Twitter):

Ad

Although this was a funny taunt, McIlroy kind of predicted the situation even before Ryder Cup week arrived. The golfer has stated his views regarding the raucous and 'partisan' crowd at Bethpage Black. In one of his interviews, he also made a bold claim about the home audience being a big factor behind the home team winning the Ryder Cups.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications