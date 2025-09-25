Rory McIlroy reveals what could be his "greatest accomplishment" ahead of showdown at Bethpage

Rory McIlroy has had a fantastic 2025 season so far. After an 11-year wait, he finally won the Masters this season, becoming only the sixth golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam. In addition, McIlroy won notable tournaments such as the Players Championship and the Amgen Irish Open. After all of this, McIlroy is on course to compete in his eighth consecutive Ryder Cup this week.The 2025 Ryder Cup is all set to be hosted at Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York. Rory McIlroy recently discussed the course and how winning the Ryder Cup away from Europe could be one of his greatest accomplishments to date. McIlroy explained that away wins have been difficult for both sides over the last 12 years, and he wants to change that.Sky Sports Golf reported on X, McIlroy claimed,&quot;As I said, winning another Away Rider Cup, just considering how hard that has been over the past 12 years, you know, it would be one of the greatest accomplishments of my career for sure.&quot;The last time Team Europe won an away Ryder Cup was in 2012, when the tournament was held in Medinah, Illinois, USA. The tournament was a huge success for Team Europe, who staged one of the most dramatic Ryder Cup comebacks in history. In the event, Team USA led with a total score of 10-6 heading into Sunday.On Sunday, Team Europe scored 8.5 points out of 12 to complete a stunning comeback and win. Rory McIlroy also played an important role in the tournament, defeating Keegan Bradley 2&amp;1 on Sunday to help Team Europe make this historical comeback.Apart from all of this, the 2025 Masters winner also talked and praised America during the Ryder Cup press conference.Rory McIlroy discusses how America is the &quot;best country in the world&quot;Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyRory McIlroy turned pro and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. Since then, he has lived in America, along with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, who are also Americans by nationality. The golfer discussed all these things and claimed that America is the best country in the world. During the press conference, McIlroy stated,“Everyone wanted to make it in America. It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want.&quot;The golfer continued,“My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone who lives here should have that same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful, it is a wonderful place.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from this, McIlroy also claimed that he feels lucky and grateful to be in America so early in his career.