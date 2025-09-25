Viktor Hovland ‘laughs off’ American Ryder Cup fans’ heckling at Bethpage

  • home icon
By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 25, 2025 14:10 GMT
Viktor Hovland is gearing up to compete in his third consecutive Ryder Cup this season. In the previous two editions of the tournament, Hovland has competed in 11 matches, winning three, losing four, and drawing four. The golfer, as one of the captain's picks, is expected to be a game-changer for Team Europe, and he recently discussed a strategy he plans to implement in the upcoming tournament.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be hosted at the Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York, giving Team USA a significant home advantage. So far, speculation has been that the New York audience will be a difficult task to encounter for Team Europe, but Viktor Hovland has something else in mind. The golfer was present at a press conference recently, where he explained his plans to focus just on his game.

According to the post by NUCLR Golf, the 28-year-old golfer admitted that he already has a lot of ideas racing through his mind when playing on a large platform such as the Ryder Cup. As a result, his attention will already be preoccupied, and thus he will laugh off the shouts and cheers from the audience. Hovland stated,

"I think you've just got to stick to your game, and if you play well, you know, there's going to be some comments here and there. Yeah you can expect a few comments, but they won’t be anything close to the thoughts I have in my own head, so I’ll probably just laugh it off."
Apart from this, Hovland also noted how he is not up to a major plan or something else for this tournament, but rather, he is going to look for birdies, and in the end, it will do the work for him.

Viktor Hovland approves the Ryder Cup outfit for Team Europe

One of the most intriguing aspects of each Ryder Cup is the team's different uniforms. This year's Monday Outfit for Team Europe appeared to be a faded salmon color with darker sleeves. Team Europe's official X page even shared a video showing how much the golfers are enjoying their new gear.

Viktor Hovland also appears briefly in the video, claiming that the outfit is one of the greatest that the team will be wearing throughout the week. He stated,

"This might be the best shirt all week!”

Apart from Hovland, Ludvig Aberg also praised the outfit in the video, claiming to like it. He stated,

"It’s nice, I like it.”

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland have already taken part together in the Ryder Cup previously, and some fans believe they are one of the best duos to ever enter the course for Team Europe.

