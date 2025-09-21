  • home icon
“Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg”: Golf fans choose their favourite pairing for the European Ryder Cup team

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:37 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Ryder Cup is expected to start this week at Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York. There has been a lot of buzz among fans, and Team Europe's official Instagram page recently asked them about their favorite Team Europe duo of all time.

Team Europe shared this Instagram post on September 21, featuring Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. The caption in the post asks the aforementioned question to the fans:

"Who's your favourite Ryder Cup Europe pairing of all time?"
Many fans commented on this post, naming their favorite pairings, but some of the pairs were really common. For example, many fans chose Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal as the best pairing of all time. They have also both been unbeaten for Team Europe in all the tournament editions they have taken part in. Seve Ballesteros famously once even said that the Ryder Cup is like a War for him.

Aside from this, some fans favor alternative pairings, such as Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, etc. Talking more about the comments, here's a look at them:

"Sève & Ollie - simply the best," one fan stated.
"As Hovland/Åberg ripped Scheffler/Koepka to pieces with a historic 9&7 win, I kinda have to give it to them," one fan explained.
Still taken from Team Europe&#039;s Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @rydercupeurope)
Still taken from Team Europe's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @rydercupeurope)
"Sergio and Luke were right up there with Poults and Rosey!" another fan stated.
"Seve Ollie. For sure. Loved a bit of Faldo Woosie back in the day as well," another fan pointed out.
"Poulter & McIlroy. Would love to have seen McIlroy and Seve play together," another fan explained.
Still taken from Team Europe&#039;s Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @rydercupeurope)
Still taken from Team Europe's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @rydercupeurope)

This year's Team Europe lineup includes Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jon Rahm. The team appears to be stacked, and Luke Donald believes they are prepared for the heavy strain of the Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald claims that Team Europe is prepared to play in the Ryder Cup pressure

PGA: Valspar Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Valspar Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Luke Donald is gearing up to lead Team Europe for the second consecutive tournament. He recently appeared in an interview, where he discussed how this season's Team Europe has been well-prepared for their under-pressure game. The Ryder Cup is undoubtedly one of the most important platforms in golf, and the mood throughout the tournament is intense.

Donald explained,

"You want to embrace what a RyderCup represents, and part of that is embracing the crowd and embracing that atmosphere, and certainly these guys will be ready for that. If you're prepared and you're ready, we understand what's going to happen to us. It's our reaction to that that's really important. We all have fears. We all have anxieties, and we all find Ryder Cups pressurized, but these are top athletes that understand how to walk towards that fear."

Luke Donald also emphasized how the team understands how difficult the 2025 Ryder Cup would be and is not under any illusions. The leader of Team Europe also stated that they intend to accomplish something that many teams have been unable to do.

