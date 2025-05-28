"Rory McIlroy is the Lando Norris of golf" – Fans react to 5x major champ snubbing Jack Nicklaus before skipping Memorial Tournament

Jack Nicklaus recently revealed that Rory McIlroy didn't reach out to him before skipping the Memorial Tournament. He said that while he was surprised by the move, he understood that it was the Northern Irishman's call.

Nicklaus is in Dublin, Ohio, as the host of the Memorial Tournament, the seventh Signature Event of the PGA Tour season. However, Rory McIlroy has decided to opt out of the prestigious event for the first time since 2017.

On Tuesday, May 27, during the pre-event press conference for the Memorial Tournament, the 18-time major champion revealed that McIlroy didn’t call him before snubbing the event.

"I was sort of aware of it about the middle of last week," he said. "And so it sort of surprises you, I guess, that he's not? Yeah, it surprised me. But you know, guys have got schedules and got things they do. And you know, I haven't talked to him for him to tell me why or why not. You know, that's just his call."

Fans online had mixed reactions to McIlroy's decision. Many criticized the five-time major champion for not making a courtesy call to the all-time golf legend, while others felt it was completely within his right to do so.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Rory McIlroy is the Lando Norris of golf. Amazing talent, but makes too many boneheaded PR moves and comments," one fan wrote.

"Good golfer, but an awful person. I’m not sure how anyone is a fan," another fan posted.

"Should have played and absolutely should have called if not playing. Jack has been a mentor to him over the years, and JT/others have called him when they’ve skipped in years prior. Very weird stuff from Rors recently," this user commented.

"Rory thinks everyone is beneath him," another fan opined.

"No he shouldn’t have to. Jack is just a person like everyone else. Jack wasn’t the friendliest to his fellow players. So what’s the difference," this fan remarked.

"Don’t know but a courtesy call never hurts and usually high % points. No matter how secluded ya wanna be,,,, like hey Rory made the Choice," one fan wrote.

When will Rory McIlroy play next?

Rory McIlroy will next compete at the RBC Canadian Open, scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario, Canada.

McIlroy is a two-time winner at the Canadian Open and will be hoping to claim another victory next week. This will also be his final event ahead of the US Open 2025, where he has finished as runner-up for the last two years.

The 36-year-old has been in remarkable form this year, winning three events so far. Last month, he also completed his career Grand Slam after a playoff win against Justin Rose at the Masters Tournament.

