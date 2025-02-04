Rory McIlroy launches $25 discount on GolfPass foursome booking, applicable 'whenever he wins'

Rory McIlroy recently partnered with GolfPass to offer $25 off every four-person booking. The company announced the offer shortly after its co-founder won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy competed in the opening event of his 2025 PGA Tour season in Pebble Beach, California. On Sunday, February 2, he won his 27th PGA Tour title, finishing two shots ahead of Shane Lowry. He finished Round 4 with five birdies and a 26-feet eagle putt on the 14th hole. Shortly after his victory, Rory McIlroy shared the news of the $25 offer on GolfPass via a story on his Instagram handle.

Screenshot from Rory’s Instagram story/Source: @rorymcilroy on IG

As part of the new GolfPass offer, recreational golfers and fans can now receive $25 off a foursome booking. This offer is valid only for GolfPass+ or GolfPass Video members. According to the company, golfers must use the code "RORYROUND" to take advantage of this offer. This announcement followed Rory McIlroy's victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

McIlroy co-founded GolfPass in February 2019, through a partnership with Golf Channel and NBC Sports Next. GolfPass is a membership program designed for passionate golfers, both amateur and professional. The program offers tools such as tee time booking, video streaming, and a variety of deals intended to improve golfing experience.

With Rory McIlroy on their side, GolfPass has encouraged golfers to step up with the "Ask Rory" program. In an interview back in 2024, NBC Sports Next's Senior Vice President of DCSPM, Amanda Norvell, talked about the growth of Golf Pass, saying (as reported officially by Forbes):

“They are playing more golf with the great benefits a membership provides, they’re getting better through top-notch video instruction, and sharing their love of the game through quality time spent with family and friends on the golf course"

Rory McIlroy speaks about Pebble Beach with Amanda Balionis

Rory McIlroy, the 35-year-old Irish professional, started his 2025 PGA Tour season with a victory at the Pro-Am. McIlroy won the event with a 72-hole total of 21-under 267, taking home the $360,000 winner's prize.

After winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy talked about it in an interview with Amanda Balionis (as reported by the New York Post):

“To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool. I knew today was going to be tough, it was going to be exciting, there was so many guys around the lead, and I had to, with it being Pebble Beach, I had to put that to the back of my mind and just go in there to shoot a score, which I was able to, but really cool to have that walk up to 18, sort of take it all in, was very cool."

Rory McIlroy will next be teeing off at the Torrey Pines Golf Course to play in The Genesis Invitational from February 13, 2025. The four-time Major winner will be competing against other pros in this PGA Tour Signature Event. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama won this event at Riviera Golf Course after scoring 9-under 62 in the last round, and totalling 17-under 267.

