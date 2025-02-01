"Hideekee Matsumoola": The bizarre call that made Hideki Matsuyama laugh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the PGA Tour's biggest names. However, during this week's ongoing 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he was greeted on the tee box with an unusual pronunciation of his name.

As Matsuyama stepped up to the first tee box to begin the second round of the Signature Event at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, the announcer attempted to introduce him but stumbled in an unexpected way that left the Japanese golfer laughing.

The PGA Tour found the incident hilarious and took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to repost the video from Golfbet. Here's how the announcer welcomed Matsuyama (via X @PGATour):

"On the tee from ????, Japan, Hideekee Matsumoola. I'm sorry."

Golfbet stated that Matsuyama was a great sport in the awkward situation. They captioned the post (via X@Golfbet):

"“Hideekee Matsumoola” Always a safe bet that Hideki will be a good sport about a botched name announcement."

Here's a look at Matsuyama's funny introduction at the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via X @PGATour):

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 32-year-old is tied for 38th place with Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, and six other golfers who bear a 36-hole score of 5 under par.

Hideki Matsuyama's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Rounds 1 & 2 Scorecards

Here's a look at Hideki Matsuyama's scorecards for the first and second rounds of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links respectively (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 - Spyglass Hill Golf Course (2 under par 70)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 - Pebble Beach Golf Links (3 under par 69)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

