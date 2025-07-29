  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory McIlroy leads DP World Tour closing swing rankings despite missing the majority of events

Rory McIlroy leads DP World Tour closing swing rankings despite missing the majority of events

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:41 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy has emerged as co-leader of the Closing Swing rankings of the DP World Tour. McIlroy shares the top spot with fellow Englishman Marco Penge, both sitting on 433.5 points. DP World Tour revealed this in a recent Instagram post they shared on July 29.

Ad

The caption of the post reads:

"How it currently stands on the closing Swing Rankings📊"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This year’s Closing Swing features five events across Europe and the USA, including Rolex Series tournaments and joint ventures with the PGA Tour. Kicking off with the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club near North Berwick, the swing also includes the ISCO Championship in Louisville and the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. After a short summer break, the schedule resumes with the Scottish Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, and concludes at the Danish Golf Championship at Furesø Golf Klub near Copenhagen.

Ad

McIlroy’s performance at the Genesis Scottish Open propelled him straight to the top of the rankings. The event carries 5,000 ranking points—considerably more than the 3,000 awarded at each of the other four events in the swing. Rory McIlroy finished second at this year's event.

The winner of the closing swing takes home a $200,000 bonus and earns entry into all 'Back 9' events—the second phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai. Additionally, the leading non-exempt DP World Tour member secures a spot in the BMW PGA Championship, the third Rolex Series event of the year. With that, let's look at Rory McIlroy's Scottish Open performance that led him to these rankings.

Ad

Rory McIlroy finished T2 at the Scottish Open.

Rory McIlroy came close to defending his title at the Genesis Scottish Open but finished two shots behind winner Chris Gotterup. The event ended on Sunday, July 13, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

McIlroy didn’t have the best start to the week. He made three bogeys on day one but bounced back with birdies to shoot 2-under 68. That placed him tied for 33rd. On Friday, he found his rhythm and carded six birdies and one bogey. His strong 5-under round moved him up to T6 on the leaderboard.

Ad

The weekend brought steady play for the 2023 champion. He shot a 4-under 66 in the third round and shared the lead with Gotterup going into Sunday. On the final day, McIlroy started with a bogey on Hole 3 but quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies. He added another on the 8th and made par on the rest of the front nine.

The back nine saw him miss a few birdie chances, settling for even-par. He ended with a 2-under 68, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Gotterup, who claimed his second PGA Tour title.

About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Know More
Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications