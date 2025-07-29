Rory McIlroy has emerged as co-leader of the Closing Swing rankings of the DP World Tour. McIlroy shares the top spot with fellow Englishman Marco Penge, both sitting on 433.5 points. DP World Tour revealed this in a recent Instagram post they shared on July 29.The caption of the post reads:&quot;How it currently stands on the closing Swing Rankings📊&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis year’s Closing Swing features five events across Europe and the USA, including Rolex Series tournaments and joint ventures with the PGA Tour. Kicking off with the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club near North Berwick, the swing also includes the ISCO Championship in Louisville and the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. After a short summer break, the schedule resumes with the Scottish Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, and concludes at the Danish Golf Championship at Furesø Golf Klub near Copenhagen.McIlroy’s performance at the Genesis Scottish Open propelled him straight to the top of the rankings. The event carries 5,000 ranking points—considerably more than the 3,000 awarded at each of the other four events in the swing. Rory McIlroy finished second at this year's event.The winner of the closing swing takes home a $200,000 bonus and earns entry into all 'Back 9' events—the second phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai. Additionally, the leading non-exempt DP World Tour member secures a spot in the BMW PGA Championship, the third Rolex Series event of the year. With that, let's look at Rory McIlroy's Scottish Open performance that led him to these rankings.Rory McIlroy finished T2 at the Scottish Open.Rory McIlroy came close to defending his title at the Genesis Scottish Open but finished two shots behind winner Chris Gotterup. The event ended on Sunday, July 13, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.McIlroy didn’t have the best start to the week. He made three bogeys on day one but bounced back with birdies to shoot 2-under 68. That placed him tied for 33rd. On Friday, he found his rhythm and carded six birdies and one bogey. His strong 5-under round moved him up to T6 on the leaderboard.The weekend brought steady play for the 2023 champion. He shot a 4-under 66 in the third round and shared the lead with Gotterup going into Sunday. On the final day, McIlroy started with a bogey on Hole 3 but quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies. He added another on the 8th and made par on the rest of the front nine.The back nine saw him miss a few birdie chances, settling for even-par. He ended with a 2-under 68, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Gotterup, who claimed his second PGA Tour title.