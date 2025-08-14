Rory McIlroy makes big claim about Keegan Bradley’s possible playing captain role at Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley sits 10th on the Ryder Cup US Team player standings ahead of the BMW Championship 2025. The 39-year-old is still in the playing-captaincy role debate owing to his great form on the PGA Tour. However, Rory McIlroy has now claimed that the dual role will be “very difficult” for the US skipper.McIlroy, who revealed turning down a possible European captaincy role, said the Ryder Cup skipper’s duties surpass the extra meetings and pressers. The Northern Irishman stated that Bradley would be caught up with several chores that “people don't see.” He further dubbed the team competition’s growth in the last two decades as reason for the playing-captain role’s difficulty. The Masters champ also pointed out the limitations in the schedule that come with the captaincy role.Rory McIlroy said ahead of the BMW Championship in Maryland, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I just think the commitments that a captain has the week of -- you think about the extra media that a captain has to do, you think about the extra meetings that the captains have to do with the vice captains, with the PGA of America, in Keegan (Bradley)’s case, preparing your speech for the opening ceremony -- just there's a lot of things that people don't see that the captain does the week of the Ryder Cup, especially now that the Ryder Cup has become so big…If you'd have said it 20 years ago, I'd say, yeah, it was probably possible to do, but how big of a spectacle and everything that's on the line in a Ryder Cup now, I just think it would be a very difficult position to be in. So, I just think for those reasons… Then the captain isn't going to be on the course all day... Would you rather not have a player that has the flexibility to go twice if he's playing well?”The European Ryder Cupper added that there are a &quot;lot of different things&quot; that come with the captaincy. However, he reiterated that the role being &quot;very difficult&quot; is his opinion.Rory McIlroy turned down Ryder Cup captaincy roleMcIlroy’s comments on Keegan Bradley’s possible playing captain role at the Ryder Cup came just minutes after he claimed shooting down a similar conversation around him. The European veteran claimed that a playing captaincy role was set to be offered to him in the future. However, he revealed that he turned down the offer, citing difficulties.Here is the full exchange between the reporter and the Northern Irishman:Q. As you try to figure out kind of new goals, I'm curious is being a Ryder Cup playing captain something that you aspire to? Is that something you want?Rory McIlroy: No, I've been asked to do that, and I've turned it down.Q. You've already been asked to be the captain?Rory McIlroy: No, I've -- the idea of me being a playing captain sometime soon coming up has come up, and I've shot it down straight away.Q. Why?Rory McIlroy: Because I don't think you can do it.For the unversed, McIlroy had earlier revealed his wish to cut down on his schedule and ease his year. Notably, the ace golfer infamously skipped the FedExCup Playoffs opener St. Jude Championship last week. His latest comments on turning down the playing captaincy role also suggest the five-time major champion’s displeasure with increased duties.