Rory McIlroy makes a comeback from 6 behind to win FedEx Cup, bags $18 million in prize money

Rory McIlroy defeated World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the FedEx Cup on Sunday (August 28). With the win, McIlroy became the first three-time winner in the history of the FedEx Cup. The Northern Ireland golfer came from behind in an exciting game to bag the $18 million prize and the trophy.

McIlroy, who has been batting for the PGA in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, brought forth his A game to win the FedEx Cup. He had the final say as he rallied from six shots behind to emerge victorious. The golfer, who recently announced a new Monday night league with Tiger Woods, took his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season.

Rory McIlroy takes an exciting win at the final round

In an exciting game of golf, McIlroy overtook Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The Irish golfer closed with a 4-under 66 while Scheffler managed only one birdie in a 73. The day got worse for Scheffler as Sungjae Im pushed himself up with a double bogey on the 14th hole. He managed a 66 to share second place with Scheffler.

Following the win, Rory McIlroy referred to the Tour as a 'spectacle' as fans chanted the golfer’s name. Speaking after the FedEx Cup win, McIlroy remembered to praise the PGA Tour in light of recent developments. He said:

“Two of the best players in the world going head on the best tour… I've been in the final group here for three of the last five years. I didn't give myself much of a chance teeing off today. Six behind, I thought it was going to be really tough to make up. But [between] my good play and Scottie's not-so-great play, it was a ballgame going into the back nine."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy needed help from Scheffler to win the prize. The American golfer began with a two-shot lead and never trailed. He finished the third round with a six-shot lead, having birdied four of six holes Sunday morning. However, Scheffler lost in the first seven holes when McIlroy stepped up in what was a nail-biting contest.

McIlroy lauded his fellow golfer for the stunning game at East Lake and said:

“I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this today. He's had an unbelievable season. I feel sort of bad… but he's a helluva competitor. He's an even better guy. It was an honor and a privilege to battle him today."

Scheffler, a four-time PGA Tour winner this season, is the world's top-ranked golfer. As he tied with Sungjae Im, the two split the second and third prizes and will take home $5.75 million each.

Rory McIlroy rallies support for the PGA Tour

McIlroy has now won the FedEx Cup for the third time. The golfer’s first win came in 2016 in the playoffs. He repeated the result in 2019. However, the win on Sunday is being looked at as the most important one of all.

Having come to the pitch in the wake of the PGA Tour - LIV Golf debate, McIlroy’s win stood out for PGA fans. The golfer had earlier declared fierce loyalty to the PGA Tour and spearheaded a meeting along with ace golfer Tiger Woods to support the American league.

Speaking at the trophy presentation, McIlroy rallied his support for the PGA Tour and said:

“I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this tour, in particular. I believe in the players on this tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none, and I’ve played all over.”

As the PGA Tour is readying for a major overhaul, Rory McIlroy’s exciting win shows that the competition is in safe hands.

