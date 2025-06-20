"Rory McIlroy makes a fair point’; ‘Soft as a pillow’ – Fans divided over 5x major champ’s latest take on media’s role

Fans on social media have reacted to Rory McIlroy's views about the role of the press in golf. The Northern Irish had a fabulous start to his game at the 2025 Travelers Championship as he played a bogey-free round on Thursday, June 19.

In the post-round press conference, Rory McIlroy addressed the media, where he was asked about the role of journalists in golf. In response, he said (as quoted by Nuclr Golf on X):

"I'm not a journalist. I don't know. Report the birdies and bogeys, I guess. And obviously you have to -- the storylines sort of write themselves for the most part. But yeah, I certainly see the need for it and see the need for the platform.”

“Like I've never argued that. But I just think nowadays there's so many different ways to consume sports and entertainment. It certainly isn't the only avenue to get your sports news and information," he added.

Fans jumped into the comment section of the post to talk about his views. There were mixed reactions from the people, with some being critical of his opinion while some supported him, saying he "makes a fair point."

"Rory makes a fair point. Journalism still plays a key role in shaping the narrative and providing depth, but with so many platforms now, fans don’t rely on it the same way they used to. The game has changed—coverage just needs to evolve with it," a fan said.

"soft as a pillow," another fan wrote.

Some fans supported McIlroy.

"Absolutely correct Between podcasts blogs and posts here and IG no need for legacy media except for long form pieces," one more fan said.

"Pretty much true," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some criticized him and took a jibe at his stance.

"If Rory doesn't want media attention he should just join LIV," a fan said.

"Talking to the press since he played well I see," one more fan added.

Rory McIlroy made headlines last week at the US Open after he skipped the press conference of the Major for two back-to-back rounds. However, he addressed the media on Saturday, June 14, and explained the reason.

"I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do," McIlroy said (via SKY Sports). "I'm not daring them [the PGA Tour, who don't enforce speaking to the media] to do anything. I hope they don't change it because it's a nice luxury to have. I'm just pointing out the fact that we have the ability to do it."

Notably, Rory McIlroy had also skipped the press conference of the 2025 PGA Championship.

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2025 Travelers Championship

McIlroy had a fabulous start to his game at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He teed it up on the first hole with a par. He then quickly sank a birdie on the next hole and maintained the momentum in the game as the day progressed.

On the front nine, he managed to make three birdies, with the remaining two coming on the sixth and the eighth holes, and was at 3-under after the front nine.

On the back nine, he made a birdie on the 13th and then two more on the 15th and 17th for a round of 6-under 64. He settled in a tie for third place with Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley after the first 18 holes. Meanwhile, Austin Eckroat tied for the lead with Scottie Scheffler at 8-under.

