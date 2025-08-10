"Rory McIlroy could never" - Fans react to Min Woo Lee's quick completion of the final round at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Min Woo Lee played a quick final round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on Sunday, August 10. This was his best round of the competition, and it was pretty average with an even par score, with no standout shot in particular. But the Australian golfer showed a remarkable speed to finish his round, triggering praise from the fans online.

According to a recent X post from NUCLR Golf, Min Woo Lee completed his final round in a record 2 hours and 10 minutes. This is one of the best times in recent memory, as the PGA Tour is already concerned about slow-play issues that golfers are experiencing while playing a full round.

The post read:

"🚨🧑‍🍳⏱️ #QUICK — Playing by himself, Min Woo Lee completed his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in just 2 hours, 10 minutes this morning. @trackingminwoo"

Interestingly, in the comments section of this post, people began to compare Min Woo Lee to Rory McIlroy, arguing that the five-time major winner could never accomplish such a feat in a tournament.

Here are a few comments from the post:

"Rory could never!" One fan stated.

"Blame no show Rory," Another one pointed out.

Aside from that, several fans admired Min Woo Lee's performance as they claimed that this is how a professional golfer should play. These fans were discussing the PGA Tour's timing concerns, which have been caused by golfers taking too long to finish their rounds. Here are some of the fans' remarks:

"Proving that the PGA Tour is ridiculous with how long a “normal” round of golf takes," One fan exclaimed.

"That's the new gold standard. 2.5 hrs max for 18," one fan suggested.

"Hell of a lot better than the normal five hours that’s how you should play golf!" Another fan pointed out.

"They are the best in the world, no reason they should play slow, it’s makes it ok for amateurs to play slow," one fan explained.

However, despite his quickfire round on Sunday, Woo Lee finished the event in Memphis, Tennessee, with a 10-over par.

How did Min Woo Lee perform at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

PGA: The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour. The prize pool is around $20 million, and only the top 70 golfers in the world compete for it.

Min Woo Lee did not appear to be in form throughout the event. In fact, he had one of the worst performances of the 2025 season during this tournament.

Lee's first round was derailed with a 6-over par score, putting him out of contention. Following that, his second and third rounds were each two strokes over par. Lee finished the competition dead last, in 69th place, with an even-par final round. As of this writing, Jason Day, the second-last golfer on the leaderboard, was still three strokes ahead of Lee.

