"Rory McIlroy could never" - Fans react to Tiger Woods' viral 'flop shot' at 2004 Memorial Tournament resurfacing on social media

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He has the record for most PGA Tour victories (82) and numerous on-course moments that are still remembered as some of the game's greatest plays.

One of his flop shots from the 2004 Memorial Tournament is currently a hot topic among fans, following an X (formerly Twitter) post from NUCLR Golf.

During the tournament, Tiger Woods was slightly off the green on his fourth shot at the 14th hole. Surprisingly, he elected to take a flop shot that would eventually go in the hole. A flop shot usually has minimal roll and is simply a smash with a high trajectory.

NUCLR Golf reported how Woods himself was surprised after the shot. The caption read:

"Tiger Woods incredible flop shot at 2004 Memorial even left tiger impressed🔥🏌️Tiger: “Wow!” 😲"

Interestingly, in the comments, fans began to link these shots to Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Some argued that the 2025 Masters champion, McIlroy, would not be able to replicate his performance. One comment read:

"Rory could never"

On the other side, one of the fans praised McIlroy, claiming that he was the only other golfer who could play like this:

"Rory’s the one who can be a match for him"

Aside from McIlroy, fans began to talk about Scottie Scheffler and how he could reach this level of excellence if he continued to improve his game. The comment read:

"Scheffler might be the one to reach such a level, if he keeps this consistency"

Apart from this, some fans also appreciated Tiger Woods, and here's a look at it:

"He was so much fun to watch," one fan stated.

"It must be weird for golf holes to look so large. I can’t imagine," another fan commented.

How did Tiger Woods perform in 2024 season?

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods has not entered any PGA Tour tournaments in 2025. He ruptured his Achilles tendon and had surgery on it earlier this year, which has sidelined him for some time.

Woods has also reduced his involvement in events in recent years. Here's a record for all of his tournaments in the 2024 season:

Feb 15 – 18: The Genesis Invitational

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Position: Withdrawn

Score: 72-24 (96, +2)

Earnings: --

Apr 11 – 14: Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Position: 60

Score: 73-72-82-77 (304, +16)

Earnings: $44,400

May 16 – 19: PGA Championship

Venue: Valhalla Golf Club

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 72-77 (149, +7)

Earnings: --

June 13 – 16: U.S. Open

Venue: Pinehurst No. 2

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 74-73 (147, +7)

Earnings: --

July 18 – 21: The Open

Venue: Royal Troon Golf Course

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 79-77 (156, +14)

Earnings: --

