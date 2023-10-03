Rory McIlroy pens special tribute to Europe Ryder Cup team after winning the cup at Marco Simone

Team Europe is a special place for Rory McIlroy. The Irishman has been on numerous European sides, but this one was special. He and the team were both very successful, with Rory winning four matches over the weekend in a dominant performance at Marco Simone in Italy.

It was an emotional week that began in tears for McIlroy, and it ended in more tears. The Europeans lifted the trophy, and Mcllroy said this event was the greatest week in golf.

McIlroy said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"There’s nothing like being a part of Ryder Cup Europe. The camaraderie and connection I feel to the players, Captain, VC’s, fans and all the back room staff makes this event the greatest week in golf. I am so proud of this team and so happy I can play a small part in its success. Memories to last a lifetime."

McIlroy was the star of the show, but almost everyone in the European side showed up. Luke Donald guided them to victory expertly, but everyone played their part.

Rory McIlroy's caddie fights stoked Team Europe to victory

It was not all sunshine and roses for Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup. During the Saturday finale, the Americans, led by Patrick Cantlay, hit a special shot to give them some points and some hope of a comeback. They celebrated.

Caddie Joe LaCava was celebrating particularly loudly near Rory McIlroy, who was attempting to line up a tying shot to salvage a half point for his team. He confronted LaCava over it and tensions rose on the course.

Rory McIlroy was driven by rage

That continued after the match, when McIlroy got into another fight with Jim Bones Mackay. These two incidents left him seething, so much so that Shane Lowry put him in a car and drove him away.

McIlroy said that after he calmed down, these incidents propelled him to a better performance:

“I don’t think it just motivated me, it motivated the entire team … we wanted to go out there and make it hurt for them. I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and, in a way, it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies."

He continued:

“Walking off the 18th yesterday was the angriest I have been in my career. I said to the US guys I thought it was disgraceful what went on. I made that clear. But I needed to calm myself down. I could have let it bring me down the wrong path but I let it focus me.”

Mcllroy has since apologized and is working towards reconciliation with both caddies, but not before using the anger as motivation to play even better and take it to the Americans. It seemed to galvanize the whole team and they ended up winning back the Ryder Cup.