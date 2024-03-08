"Rory McIlroy is all over the place" "He’s coming for LIV" - Fans react as McIlroy dismisses LIV Golf rumors but calls on it to unite with PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy recently said that he had no intentions of joining the LIV Golf in the future but was hopeful that the Saudi league and the PGA Tour would come together one day.

In a recent interview, McIlroy denied any plans to join the PIF-sponsored league.

He was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"I'm too much of a traditionalist. I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing that Sam Snead won this trophy or Ben Hogan or Gene Sarazen or Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player, Tiger Woods or Nick Faldo, whoever it is, the people that came before me."

Fans online had mixed reactions to McIlroy's latest statement on LIV Golf. Many questioned his recently softened stance on the rival circuit.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Rory is all over the place," one fan wrote.

"He’s coming for liv," another commented.

"I think that's one of the best statements I've heard in a long time. I also think that then the argument will stop. I would even say that a third league should be founded. Where both teams meet. ⛳❤️," one fan averred.

"Golf's traditions? The PGA nor the PGA Tour are not "golf's" tradition. The goal of the PGA as stated is to grow the game and serve its members. What tradition is Rory talking about?" another chimed in.

Here's a look at some more responses:

How did Rory McIlroy perform at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024, round 1?

The four-time Major champion carded 1-over 73 in the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished the day at T66. He is paired with Collin Morikawa for the second round. The duo will tee off on Friday, March 8, at 10:10 am ET.

Rory McIlroy birdied three holes and bogeyed four on Thursday. The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature event of the season and the second one to have a 36-hole cut. The Northern Irishman is currently in the wrong half and will look to have a much better second day as he starts at seven strokes back.

On Thursday, Shane Lowry took a one-stroke lead at Bay Hill after shooting 6-under 66 with the help of five birdies, one eagle, and a bogey. Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Lower shot 5-under 67 and were tied for second.

This year, McIlroy has already registered a professional win. He won the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the fourth time in history. However, he is still looking for the top ten finish on the PGA Tour.