Rory McIlroy poses with his wife and daughter after winning the DP World Championship

Rory McIlroy clinched his sixth Race to Dubai title by winning the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. The North Irishman finished the event at -15, two strokes ahead of the field. McIlroy remained in the top half of the leaderboard throughout the tournament, carding scores of 67, 69, 68, and 69 over the four rounds.

After securing the victory, McIlroy posed for a celebratory photo with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy. With the DP World Tour Championship trophy and the Race to Dubai trophy displayed in front of him, his family joined the picture, their hands signalling six, a nod to McIlroy's sixth Race to Dubai title.

What makes this picture special is that earlier this year, during the PGA Championship, there were reports of the couple filing for divorce. However, they seem to have resolved their differences and decided to stay together.

During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy said that he has been through a lot this year, and so, this is a fitting end to his 2024 season.

"It means a lot. I've been through a lot this year professionally, and personally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024. You know, yeah, look, I've persevered this year a lot. Had close calls. Wasn't able to get it done," the 35-year-old veteran said.

How much money did Rory McIlroy make in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship?

Rory McIlroy secured €28,42,443 courtesy of winning the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. This was his second victory of the season on the DP World Tour, as he previously won the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of the season in January.

Rory McIlroy reacts after winning the DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four (Source: Getty)

Here is the complete prize money breakdown of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship:

Rory McIlroy : €28,42,443.00

: €28,42,443.00 Rasmus Højgaard : €12,03,300.87

: €12,03,300.87 Shane Lowry : €5,25,220.30

: €5,25,220.30 Antoine Rozner : €5,25,220.30

: €5,25,220.30 Adam Scott : €5,25,220.30

: €5,25,220.30 Tyrrell Hatton : €2,99,404.00

: €2,99,404.00 Robert MacIntyre : €1,98,615.70

: €1,98,615.70 Keita Nakajima : €1,98,615.70

: €1,98,615.70 Joaquin Niemann : €1,98,615.70

: €1,98,615.70 Jesper Svensson : €1,98,615.70

: €1,98,615.70 Tom McKibbin : €1,35,489.78

: €1,35,489.78 Matt Wallace : €1,35,489.78

: €1,35,489.78 Adrian Otaegui : €1,21,277.57

: €1,21,277.57 Sam Bairstow : €1,10,855.28

: €1,10,855.28 Laurie Canter : €1,10,855.28

: €1,10,855.28 Tommy Fleetwood : €99,722.38

: €99,722.38 Johannes Veerman : €99,722.38

: €99,722.38 Paul Waring : €99,722.38

: €99,722.38 Jorge Campillo : €85,178.54

: €85,178.54 Ewen Ferguson : €85,178.54

: €85,178.54 Romain Langasque : €85,178.54

: €85,178.54 Guido Migliozzi : €85,178.54

: €85,178.54 Jordan Smith : €85,178.54

: €85,178.54 Alex Fitzpatrick : €74,732.56

: €74,732.56 Min Woo Lee : €74,732.56

: €74,732.56 Thorbjørn Olesen : €74,732.56

: €74,732.56 Andy Sullivan : €74,732.56

: €74,732.56 Rikuya Hoshino : €68,337.07

: €68,337.07 Darius Van Driel : €68,337.07

: €68,337.07 Ugo Coussaud : €61,941.57

: €61,941.57 Thriston Lawrence : €61,941.57

: €61,941.57 Matteo Manassero : €61,941.57

: €61,941.57 Adrian Meronk : €61,941.57

: €61,941.57 Nacho Elvira : €51,637.71

: €51,637.71 Julien Guerrier : €51,637.71

: €51,637.71 Matthew Jordan : €51,637.71

: €51,637.71 Frederic Lacroix : €51,637.71

: €51,637.71 Yannik Paul : €51,637.71

: €51,637.71 Justin Rose : €51,637.71

: €51,637.71 Joe Dean : €45,242.22

: €45,242.22 Niklas Norgaard : €45,242.22

: €45,242.22 Sebastian Söderberg : €43,110.39

: €43,110.39 Daniel Brown : €41,689.16

: €41,689.16 David Ravetto : €40,267.94

: €40,267.94 Francesco Laporta : €38,846.72

: €38,846.72 Dan Bradbury : €37,425.50

: €37,425.50 Billy Horschel : €36,004.28

: €36,004.28 Angel Hidalgo : €34,583.06

: €34,583.06 Aaron Cockerill : €32,451.22

: €32,451.22 Connor Syme: €32,451.22

