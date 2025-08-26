Rory McIlroy questions $48M-worth Carlos Alcaraz's new hairdo at the US Open

Rory McIlroy travelled to watch the US Open tennis soon after playing his final round at the Tour Championship. He travelled from East Lake Atlanta to New York City to watch the tennis game.McIlroy met Carlos Alcaraz, who has a net worth of $48.3 million (according to Forbes), and they discussed his new haircut. US Open Tennis shared a video of the hilarious conversation on its Instagram account.The World No. 2 golfer put his hand on the tennis star's head and asked him about his haircut.&quot;Just got a haircut that I struggle with.......I mean, I had to start fresh,&quot; Alcaraz said.McIlroy smiled, impressed with the cut, and said:&quot;It's good.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRory McIlroy watched Novak Djokovic’s game at the US Open. Golf analyst Paul Hodowanic shared a picture of the PGA Tour pro on his X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:&quot;Less than three hours removed from final putt drop at East Lake in Atlanta, Rory McIlroy is in NYC at the U.S. Open watching Novak Djokovic. Private jet life.&quot;Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanicLINKLess than three hours removed from final putt drop at East Lake in Atlanta, Rory McIlroy is in NYC at the U.S. Open watching Novak Djokovic. Private jet life.McIlroy wore a blue shirt paired with a denim jacket for the outing. Before travelling to watch the US Open, he competed at the Tour Championship but struggled with his game.Rory McIlroy opens up about his game at the Tour ChampionshipRory McIlroy started his game at the Tour Championship with an opening round of 66. He had an impressive start to his game, but as the tournament progressed, he encountered difficulties on the greens. He carded 67 on the next day, followed by the concluding two rounds of 71 and 70.In the post-round press conference, he opened up about his performance. He said (via AP Sports):&quot;The season is not over for me. I've still got a lot of golf coming up. I refuse to call this the end of the season. But yeah, this week wasn't -- I hit it better. The things that I wanted to improve on this week, I did. Off the tee was much better. I'm probably leading strokes gained off the tee.&quot;I just couldn't get the speed of the greens all week, and I struggled to see lines and to feel the speed. That was really the story of the week. My putting was so good last week at Caves and then my off the tee play wasn't good and it sort of just inverted,&quot; he added.Earlier this season, Rory McIlroy completed his career grand slam at the Masters. He started the campaign at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a win and then recorded a T17 finish at the Genesis Invitational.He won The Players Championship, followed by a T5 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He was the runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open and then finished in 7th place at the Open Championship.to be published at 5:10