  Rory McIlroy reacts to his shots from the final round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship 

By Rinal Chavda
Published Sep 14, 2025 14:20 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy is fresh off the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He carded rounds of 70, 66, 71, and 70 to finish 12th. Reflecting on his performance from the final round, McIlroy commented on his shots and the difficulties he faced in the post-down press conference.

DP World Tour shared a clip from his press conference on Instagram on September 14. McIlroy could be heard saying:

"The second shot, 17, has been giving me trouble all week. Honestly, I was just trying to get this 30 or 40 yards up the fairway and try to get it up and down for par. I can't believe it came out as well as that thing was absolutely buried. So, as you can see, surprise on my face.
"The second shot on the fourth hole. It was just a six iron as hard as I could hit it, trying to hit it up in the air, get it to land soft, which it did, landed on the fringe there, and trundled down to a foot or so. And that was nice. I bogeyed a third hole, so it was nice to make an eagle there and points back after that.
"And then on the 18, I felt like I had a little too much club, so I was trying to chop something up in the air and left it a little out to the right, but it landed soft, which was nice. And obviously, give me that putt for the eagle. I mean, it was a nice putt, downhill, right to left.
"It was nice to play the par five as well today. I played them so bad for the other three days. So played them in six under today, so felt like the par fives owed me something, and obviously, really nice to finish like that," McIlroy added.
Rory McIlroy’s tournament began with a 70 in the first round, including three birdies and three bogeys. The second round was stronger with a 66 highlighted by a birdie on the first hole, a bogey on the third, and a back nine with two birdies and an eagle without any bogeys.

McIlroy made seven birdies for the third round, but also recorded two double bogeys on the par-4 ninth and the par-5 17th holes, as well as single bogeys on the sixth, tenth, and fifteenth holes. These mistakes held him back from moving closer to the leaders, and he finished the round with a 71.

In the final round, Rory McIlroy faced early challenges with two double bogeys on the 5th and 6th holes and bogeys on the 8th and 10th holes. Despite this, he made seven birdies, which helped him finish the day with a 70.

Rory McIlroy amazed by his own shot at BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy hit a powerful shot from deep inside the bushes during the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The DP World Tour shared a video on X showing McIlroy’s ball buried in thick grass.

McIlroy managed to swing forcefully and get the ball out onto the fairway. He looked surprised by how strong the shot was. The caption of the post read:

“Even Rory surprises himself with his own strength 💪” #BMWPGA|R#RolexSeries."

Before the BMW PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy had won the 2025 Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Ireland. This victory was his second Irish Open win at that course and marked his fourth overall win in 2025.

At the Irish Open, McIlroy made an eagle on the last hole. After a 340-yard drive, he faced water in front of the green. He boldly hit the ball over the water and landed it 28 feet from the hole. He then sank a long putt to tie for the lead, which excited the crowd. Rory McIlroy entered the playoff against Joakin Lagergren and won the event.

Rinal Chavda

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
