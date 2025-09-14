WATCH: Rory McIlroy surprises himself with a shot from the bushes at BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has made headlines at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with a powerful shot from the bushes. DP World Tour shared the video on X, where the golfer himself seemed surprised by his shot.The video showed McIlroy playing a shot from thick grass, with a close-up on his ball deep in the bush. After successfully moving his ball from the bushes to the ground, McIlroy was surprised by his strength.The caption of the post read:“Even Rory surprises himself with his own strength 💪”#BMWPGA|R#RolexSeries.&quot;Rory McIlroy started the 2025 BMW PGA Championship with a 70 in the first round. His round included three birdies and three bogeys. In the second round, McIlroy carded a 66. He started by hitting a birdie on the first hole. He followed it with a par and a bogey on the third hole. His back nine was bogey-free and featured two birdies and an eagle. On Saturday, McIlroy shot a 71, recording four birdies. He also recorded a double bogey on the first hole of the round, followed by three more bogeys on the 6th, 10th, and 15th holes.McIlroy’s final round at Wentworth featured two double bogeys on the 5th and 6th holes, followed by bogeys on the 8th and 10th holes. However, he balanced it up with seven birdies and shot a final round of 70. Entering the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy was considered among the favorites following his win at the Amgen Irish Open.Rory McIlroy's eagle on the final hole of 2025 Irish Open made his fans go crazyRory McIlroy won the 2025 Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Ireland. During the last round, something amazing happened on the eighteenth hole. He hit his first shot, a drive, and it went 340 yards down the fairway. He was in a good spot to reach the green, but there was water in front of it. Rory went for it. He hit the ball over the water and landed it on the green, only 28 feet away from the hole.McIlroy needed to make this long putt to tie for the lead with Joakim Lagergren. He took his time, aimed, and hit the putt with confidence. The ball rolled across the green and dropped right into the cup for an eagle. The crowd cheered loudly. Fans jumped up and hugged each other. Everyone shouted his name.With that eagle, Rory McIlroy and Joakim Lagergren finished tied. They had to play more holes to decide the winner. Both made birdies on the first two extra holes. On the third playoff hole, Joakim hit his ball into the water. Rory made a birdie, and he won the Irish Open.This was McIlroy's second time winning the Irish Open at The K Club and his fourth win of 2025.