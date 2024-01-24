Rory McIlroy receives 2024 Arnie Award for outstanding contributions to golf, to be honored at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy has been selected for the 2024 Arnie Award for his contributions to golf. McIlroy would be honoured at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament. An amount of $100,000 would be donated to Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, who have partnered with Golf Digest to give out the Arnie Award.

McIlroy has been the face of the PGA Tour over the last few years, especially during their uphill battle with the LIV Golf series. From being on the PGA Tour policy board to fiercely defending the integrity of the tour during its face-off with LIV, Mcllroy has been a central figure.

Arnold Palmer, meanwhile, was a philanthropist, who set up his foundation to provide opportunities to young people, and improve child health in communities. According to the Golf Digest, the essence of the Arnie Award is, “When you’ve reached the top, send the elevator back down for the others."

The likes of Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer have won the award in the past.

Rory McIlroy enjoys strong start to 2024 season with win at Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy has had a strong start to the 2024 season. He made his season debut at the Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished in second place. The Northern Irishman bettered his performance the next week, taking the win at the 2024 Dubai Invitational.

Speaking about his start to the season, McIlroy said via Sky Sports:

"It's a great start to the season. I started well last year here with the win here but it was a little more dramatic on the last green compared to today. It's a great platform to build from."

McIlroy recorded his fourth win at the Dubai Invitational, a record-setting feat. With such a great start to the season, McIlroy would hope to carry forward this momentum and grab more wins along the way.

The Northern Irishman would also look to win his first Major in a decade. While McIlroy has started off his 2024 campaign, he has only played DP World Tour tournaments and is yet to make his debut on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy would start his PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 1.