Rory McIlroy receives a heartwarming gift from his daughter Poppy after winning The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy made St. Patrick's Day memorable by securing his second Players Championship title at TPC Sawgrass. The Northern Irishman outlasted JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff, marking his 28th PGA Tour victory. Yet despite the competitive intensity, one of the most touching moments of the tournament came off the course as McIlroy's daughter, Poppy, handed him a flower to celebrate his win.
In an X post, the PGA Tour shared a video of this heartwarming moment. They shared it on March 17, and it has been viewed by over 545K people at the time of writing. The caption reads:
"Rory and Poppy🥹❤️"
Rory McIlroy started the final round trailing Spaun by four but quickly erased the deficit with a birdie on the opening hole and an eagle on the par-five second. McIlroy's strong iron play set up a 10-foot eagle putt, giving him a lead.
McIlroy maintained the momentum adding birdies on the eighth and 11th holes. Although a bogey on the 14th allowed Spaun to close the gap, McIlroy bounced back with a birdie on the 16th. It leveled the score and forced a playoff.
In the three-hole aggregate playoff, Rory McIlroy moved ahead with a birdie on the par-five 16th while Spaun settled for par. At the iconic 17th hole, Spaun's tee shot found water, leading to a triple bogey. Even though McIlroy three-putted from 30 feet for a bogey, the damage had already been done.
A closing bogey on the 18th was still enough to seal the deal as Spaun was unable to recover from his earlier mistake. Meanwhile, let's look at the prize purse Rory McIlroy takes home.
How much money did Rory McIlroy & each golfer take home after the 2025 Players Championship?
Rory McIlroy secures a whopping $4.5 million as the winning prize of the 2025 Players Championship. Besides that, here's the list of each golfer who made the cut and earned it:
- 1. Rory McIlroy $4.5 million
- 2. J.J. Spaun $2.725 million
- T3. Tom Hoge $1.325 million
- T3. Akshay Bhatia $1.325 million
- T3. Lucas Glover $1.325 million
- T6. Danny Waker $843,750
- T6. Corey Conners $843,750
- T6. Bud Cauley $843,750
- 9. Robert MacIntyre $731,250
- T10. Collin Morikawa $656,250
- T10. Davis Thompson $656,250
- T12. Jake Knapp $556,250
- T12. Patrick Cantlay $556,250
- T14. Aaron Rai $418,750
- T14. Tommy Fleetwood $418,750
- T14. Denny McCarthy $418,750
- T14. Sam Ryder $418,750
- T14. Sepp Straka $418,750
- T14. Alex Smalley $418,750
- T20. Keegan Bradley $240,250
- T20. Ryan Fox $240,250
- T20. Joe Highsmith $240,250
- T20. Matt McCarty $240,250
- T20. Daniel Berger $240,250
- T20. Shane Lowry $240,250
- T20. Scottie Scheffler $240,250
- T20. Min Woo Lee $240,250
- T20. Max McGreevy $240,250
- T20. Stephan Jaeger $240,250
- T30. Harris English $163,750
- T30. Will Zalatoris $163,750
- T30. Russell Henley $163,750
- T33. Justin Thomas $136,250
- T33. Taylor Moore $136,250
- T33. J.T. Poston $136,250
- T33. Rico Hoey $136,250
- T33. Kurt Kitayama $136,250
- T38. Davis Riley $111,250
- T38. Justin Lower $111,250
- T38. Taylor Pendrith $111,250
- T38. Si Woo Kim $111,250
- T42. Jesper Svensson $81,687.50
- T42. Mac Meissner $81,687.50
- T42. Matt Kuchar $81,687.50
- T42. Billy Horschel $81,687.50
- T42. Tom Kim $81,687.50
- T42. Hayden Springer $81,687.50
- T42. Chris Kirk $81,687.50
- T42. Ryan Gerard $81,687.50
- T50. Jacob Bridgeman $63,500
- T50. Beau Hossler $63,500
- T52. Sahith Theegala $60,750
- T52. Byeong Hun An $60,750
- T54. Joel Dahmen $58,250
- T54. Camilo Villegas $58,250
- T54. Matthieu Pavon $58,250
- T54. Carson Young $58,250
- T54. Charley Hoffman $58,250
- 59. Jordan Spieth $56,750
- 60. Jhonattan Vegas $56,250
- T61. Austin Eckroat $54,500
- T61. Will Chandler $54,500
- T61. Chandler Phillips $54,500
- T61. Sungjae Im $54,500
- T61. Trey Mullinax $54,500
- T61. Cameron Young $54,500
- 67. Emiliano Grillo $52,750
- 68. Isaiah Salinda $52,250
- T69. C.T. Pan $51,500
- T69. Sami Valinaki $51,500
- 71. Rickie Fowler $50,750
- 72. Xander Schauffele $50,250