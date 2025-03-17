Rory McIlroy receives a heartwarming gift from his daughter Poppy after winning The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy made St. Patrick's Day memorable by securing his second Players Championship title at TPC Sawgrass. The Northern Irishman outlasted JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff, marking his 28th PGA Tour victory. Yet despite the competitive intensity, one of the most touching moments of the tournament came off the course as McIlroy's daughter, Poppy, handed him a flower to celebrate his win.

In an X post, the PGA Tour shared a video of this heartwarming moment. They shared it on March 17, and it has been viewed by over 545K people at the time of writing. The caption reads:

"Rory and Poppy🥹❤️"

Rory McIlroy started the final round trailing Spaun by four but quickly erased the deficit with a birdie on the opening hole and an eagle on the par-five second. McIlroy's strong iron play set up a 10-foot eagle putt, giving him a lead.

McIlroy maintained the momentum adding birdies on the eighth and 11th holes. Although a bogey on the 14th allowed Spaun to close the gap, McIlroy bounced back with a birdie on the 16th. It leveled the score and forced a playoff.

In the three-hole aggregate playoff, Rory McIlroy moved ahead with a birdie on the par-five 16th while Spaun settled for par. At the iconic 17th hole, Spaun's tee shot found water, leading to a triple bogey. Even though McIlroy three-putted from 30 feet for a bogey, the damage had already been done.

A closing bogey on the 18th was still enough to seal the deal as Spaun was unable to recover from his earlier mistake. Meanwhile, let's look at the prize purse Rory McIlroy takes home.

How much money did Rory McIlroy & each golfer take home after the 2025 Players Championship?

Rory McIlroy secures a whopping $4.5 million as the winning prize of the 2025 Players Championship. Besides that, here's the list of each golfer who made the cut and earned it:

1. Rory McIlroy $4.5 million

2. J.J. Spaun $2.725 million

T3. Tom Hoge $1.325 million

T3. Akshay Bhatia $1.325 million

T3. Lucas Glover $1.325 million

T6. Danny Waker $843,750

T6. Corey Conners $843,750

T6. Bud Cauley $843,750

9. Robert MacIntyre $731,250

T10. Collin Morikawa $656,250

T10. Davis Thompson $656,250

T12. Jake Knapp $556,250

T12. Patrick Cantlay $556,250

T14. Aaron Rai $418,750

T14. Tommy Fleetwood $418,750

T14. Denny McCarthy $418,750

T14. Sam Ryder $418,750

T14. Sepp Straka $418,750

T14. Alex Smalley $418,750

T20. Keegan Bradley $240,250

T20. Ryan Fox $240,250

T20. Joe Highsmith $240,250

T20. Matt McCarty $240,250

T20. Daniel Berger $240,250

T20. Shane Lowry $240,250

T20. Scottie Scheffler $240,250

T20. Min Woo Lee $240,250

T20. Max McGreevy $240,250

T20. Stephan Jaeger $240,250

T30. Harris English $163,750

T30. Will Zalatoris $163,750

T30. Russell Henley $163,750

T33. Justin Thomas $136,250

T33. Taylor Moore $136,250

T33. J.T. Poston $136,250

T33. Rico Hoey $136,250

T33. Kurt Kitayama $136,250

T38. Davis Riley $111,250

T38. Justin Lower $111,250

T38. Taylor Pendrith $111,250

T38. Si Woo Kim $111,250

T42. Jesper Svensson $81,687.50

T42. Mac Meissner $81,687.50

T42. Matt Kuchar $81,687.50

T42. Billy Horschel $81,687.50

T42. Tom Kim $81,687.50

T42. Hayden Springer $81,687.50

T42. Chris Kirk $81,687.50

T42. Ryan Gerard $81,687.50

T50. Jacob Bridgeman $63,500

T50. Beau Hossler $63,500

T52. Sahith Theegala $60,750

T52. Byeong Hun An $60,750

T54. Joel Dahmen $58,250

T54. Camilo Villegas $58,250

T54. Matthieu Pavon $58,250

T54. Carson Young $58,250

T54. Charley Hoffman $58,250

59. Jordan Spieth $56,750

60. Jhonattan Vegas $56,250

T61. Austin Eckroat $54,500

T61. Will Chandler $54,500

T61. Chandler Phillips $54,500

T61. Sungjae Im $54,500

T61. Trey Mullinax $54,500

T61. Cameron Young $54,500

67. Emiliano Grillo $52,750

68. Isaiah Salinda $52,250

T69. C.T. Pan $51,500

T69. Sami Valinaki $51,500

71. Rickie Fowler $50,750

72. Xander Schauffele $50,250

