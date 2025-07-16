Rory McIlroy receives prestigious award at AGW annual dinner ahead of the Open Championship

Rory McIlroy has returned to his homeland, this time in hopes of claiming his second Claret Jug after the green jacket earlier this season. As he prepares for the final major of this year at Royal Portrush this week, the Northern Irishman was bestowed with a prestigious honour at an event at the golf club on Tuesday, July 15.

Ad

McIlroy narrowly missed out on the victory at the Genesis Scottish Open by two strokes, but carries a strong momentum with his performance into the major week. The 2014 Open Champion will make his 16th start at the event and his second at Royal Portrush. His last appearance at the golf course came in 2019, where he missed the cutline.

While Rory McIlroy prepares to make better memories at the golf club, he received an esteemed honour at the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) annual dinner. The 2025 Masters champion appeared as a surprise guest at the event and was received with a standing ovation, along with the 2024 AGW Golfer of the Year award.

Ad

Trending

The DP World Tour shared a picture on Instagram which featured McIlroy in a green jacket with the award. The caption of the post read:

"Rory receiving the 2024 AGW Golfer of The Year award at last night's Association of Golf Writers Annual Dinner."

Ad

With a decent run at the last few tournaments, Rory McIlroy will aim for a better finish at the 2025 Open Championship this week. Last year at Royal Troon, he failed to make the cut after shooting an 11-over par score at the end of the first two rounds.

Rory McIlroy on his return to Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy during the press conference at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy has spoken about being ill-prepared the last time he was at the Dunluce Course of Royal Portrush. The 36-year-old recently said he is determined to turn things around this time with advance preparation and learning the golf course better.

Ad

During the pre-tournament press interview, Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts about being back at the golf club and the changes he encountered during his visit ahead of the major. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think the two things I noticed about this golf course today when I played is I have a real appreciation for how well bunkered it is off the tee."

Ad

He also compared the venue to other Open courses where the bunkers are usually out of play. He continued:

"Then I'm always surprised when I come here how much movement there is on the greens. The greens are quite slopey here for a links golf course."

The five-time major winner also compared the green to the Renaissance Club during the Scottish Open and spoke about his putting statistics in different conditions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More