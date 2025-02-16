Rory McIlroy records worst putting performance in over a decade on PGA Tour: Reports

Rory McIlroy didn't have a great day at the Genesis Invitational as he carded a 2-over 74 in the third round. This was reportedly his worst round on the greens on the PGA Tour in ten years.

On Saturday, February 15, McIlroy entered the third day at the Torrey Pines South Course at 5-under. He had a bad start, making bogeys on the 6th and 8th holes, with his first birdie of the day coming on the 9th. The back nine wasn't much better, as he made a double bogey and a birdie to close the round at 74.

In his post on X, Justin Ray reported that Rory McIlroy lost 3.90 strokes in putting during the third round of the Genesis Invitational. This was his worst putting performance on the PGA Tour since the 2014 Wells Fargo Championship, where he lost 4.18 strokes.

However, despite the dip in performance, the Northern Irishman was just five strokes off the lead. He is currently at 3-under and tied for eighth alongside Justin Thomas, Nico Echavarria, Maverick McNealy, and Scottie Scheffler.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Genesis Invitational, Round 4?

Rory McIlroy is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The duo will tee off on Sunday, February 16, at 1:20 p.m. ET from the first hole.

The final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will begin on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. ET, with Taylor Pendrith and Matthieu Pavon teeing off from the first hole. Leader Patrick Rodgers is paired with Denny McCarthy in the final group of the day. They will tee off on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Following the third round of the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers holds the solo lead at 8-under. On Saturday, he carded a 4-under 68 to take a one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy, who posted a 1-under 71. Ludvig Aberg sits one stroke behind after shooting a 2-under 70.

Here's a look at the top 20 and ties at the Genesis Invitational after the third round:

1. Patrick Rodgers: -8

2. Denny McCarthy: -7

3. Ludvig Åberg: -6

T4. Tony Finau: -4

T4. Patrick Cantlay: -4

T4. Tommy Fleetwood: -4

T4. Davis Thompson: -4

T8. Nico Echavarria: -3

T8. Maverick McNealy: -3

T8. Justin Thomas: -3

T8. Rory McIlroy: -3

T8. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T13. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T13. Nick Taylor: -2

T13. Michael Kim: -2

T16. Harris English: -1

T16. Sam Stevens: -1

T16. Akshay Bhatia: -1

T16. Nick Dunlap: -1

T20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: E

T20. Daniel Berger: E

T20. Rickie Fowler: E

T20. Si Woo Kim: E

T20. Andrew Novak: E

T20. Jake Knapp: E

T20. Wyndham Clark: E

T20. Seamus Power: E

