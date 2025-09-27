Rory McIlroy refuses to play his shot as American crowd gets feisty at Bethpage during Ryder Cup Day 2

Before Ryder Cup week, Rory McIlroy talked about facing the partisan US crowd at Bethpage Black. As of now, it looks like the Northern Irishman is facing some issues regarding the audience at the Ryder Cup venue in New York.On Saturday, September 27, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were playing in the afternoon fourballs. Through seven holes, the pair was building up a steady domination over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young. However, Rory McIlroy kept on getting heckled and taunted by the audience.A new clip showed the golfer sitting on the greens. Following the audience's taunts, the PGA Tour veteran decided to put down his club and stop playing. McIlroy faced the camera and also confirmed that he would not resume unless the audience stopped.&quot;🚨🤫 #WATCH — Rory McIlroy backs off and says he’s “not going to putt until they shut up.” 🗣️ @TrackingRory ... Bones reports on the broadcast: “It's getting a little out of hand right now.”&quot;Take a look at the post on X (previously Twitter) by NUCLR GOLF:Amidst the constant heckles, Rory McIlroy and Lowry have secured a 1UP lead for Team Europe. In the fourball session on Saturday, the duo secured a birdie on the par-5 hole 4. Through the first eight holes of play at Bethpage Black, the 2024 Zurich Classic at New Orleans winners have carded two birdies for their team.This incident came shortly after Rory McIlroy ended up screaming a profanity gesture at the audience. During the morning foursomes, the golfer was getting yelled at by the fans at Bethpage. Before taking the shot, McIlroy turned to the crowd and told them to 'shut the f**k up'. However, after the match ended, McIlroy ended up justifying his actions in the morning.Rory McIlroy explained the profanity fiasco during Ryder Cup foursomesShortly after his reaction unfolded right in front of the cameras, McIlroy talked about it during a post-round media interaction. The golfer admitted that he can withstand heckling in between shots, but it's impossible to deal with it while making his shot. In his statement, McIlroy said (as quoted by Golf Digest):&quot;Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing. Look, between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine.&quot;&quot;But just let us... You gave us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess.&quot;This is not the first time McIlroy has undergone heckling from the American fans at Bethpage Black. During the morning foursomes on both days of the Ryder Cup, the crowd kept chanting 'F**k you, Rory'. However, the golfer did not pay much heed to the noise.