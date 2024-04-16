Rory McIlroy responds to $850,000,000 LIV Golf rumors - "I don't think it's something for me"

Rory McIlroy has heard the chatter surrounding his potential move to LIV Golf. His agent already came out and declined these reports, saying there was zero truth to it. Now, the golfer himself is addressing it. There's been speculation, even after his agent spoke out, but the Irishman seems intent on squashing any rumors about his career.

Expand Tweet

McIlroy plainly stated:

"I honestly don't know how these things get started. I've never been offered a number from LIV. I've never contemplated going to LIV. Again, I think I've made it clear over the past two years, I don't think it's something for me."

He then said he doesn't judge people who have gone over to the rebel tour:

"One of the things I've realized over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves. Who are we to judge them for that?"

But he reiterated that his own future remains on the PGA Tour and that has never not been the case. McIlroy was asked where this report and rumor might have surfaced from, and he couldn't even begin to wonder.

Rory McIlroy opens up on LIV Golf, state of golf

Rory McIlroy did say that he's learned that everyone gets these rumors, and that it's key to keep an open mind for everything. He also added that it was 'unfortunate' for people to deal with this, but that it's the nature of the sport right now.

The report first circulated from City AM, and it stated that he was 'close' to joining for an astronomical sum of $850 million, by far the biggest signing anyone has had with LIV, but McIlroy declined any of it.

McIlroy has softened significantly towards the tour, as he mentioned. The last two years have taught him a lot, and he believes he was a bit harsh towards his counterparts who did sign over and the tour itself, but he's still not leaving.

The rumored price tag for McIlroy was astonishing, far surpassing the contract Jon Rahm signed (which was so much more than anyone else's at the time) for when he made the switch.

Rory McIlroy shot down the LIV rumors

When LIV was first starting and trying to poach players from the PGA Tour, they reportedly offered Tiger Woods between $700 and $800 million, a figure he turned down. McIlroy's offer, which never actually came, would have been higher than that.

Based on McIlroy's comments, LIV hasn't even officially given him a number at all. He's not going to accept anything, but the figure appears to have been drawn out of thin air.

Two years ago, McIlroy might have responded to these rumors with a lot more frustration, but he's changed significantly. He's admitted that he shouldn't judge anyone for their choices, and even wants a way for PGA Tour and LIV players to be able to compete more often than just in majors.

McIlroy also has visions for a world sport in the future, with LIV and PGA both involved, so he's not as upset with them anymore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback