Rory McIlroy could retire a happy man after Masters win, says close friend

On Sunday, Augusta National Golf Club witnessed Rory McIlroy claim his first-ever Masters title. After four rounds of thrilling golf, McIlroy battled Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff and emerged victorious. With this win, the 35-year-old also became one of the few golfers to achieve a career grand slam.

McIlroy's victory at Augusta was emotional not only because he won a career grand slam, but also because he had been searching for a Masters victory for quite some time. After he won, his close friend Shane Lowry spoke to the media and said McIlroy could retire a happy man now.

Lowry said (via Golf Channel):

“This means everything to him,” Lowry said. “It’s all he thinks about. It’s all he talks about. “He’s always said to me that he’d retire a happy man if he won the green jacket. So, I told Erica, 'He can retire now.'"

You can check what Shane Lowry said in the video below:

Further, in the above-mentioned media interaction, Shane Lowry spoke about Rory McIlroy's journey having plenty of hurdles. He said that McIlroy's Masters victory was a sign for the rest to keep going and concluded by saying McIlroy always wanted to win the career grand slam.

McIlroy and Lowry have been friends since they were juniors, who were coming up. The duo have been spotted sharing a tight bond on the course, with the most recent spotting taking place at the Masters when Lowry celebrated McIlroy'sdaughter Poppy scoring a putt at the Par-3 contest.

How much did Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry earn at the Masters?

The 2025 Masters had a total purse of $21,000,000. While the lion's share of this purse, $4,200,000, went to Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry earned $77,700 for his T42 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the Masters at Augusta:

1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000

2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000

3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000

4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000

T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000

T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000

7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500

T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000

T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000

T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000

T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000

T12 Harris English -4 $462,000

T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000

T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000

T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000

T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000

T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000

T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000

T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000

T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000

T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000

T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000

T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000

T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000

T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000

T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000

T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500

T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500

T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800

T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800

T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800

T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860

T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860

T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860

T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860

T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860

T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600

T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600

T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600

T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600

T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000

T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000

T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700

T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700

T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700

T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535

T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535

T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535

49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535

50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920

51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660

T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660

T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660

