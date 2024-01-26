Rory McIlroy returns to Cognizant Classic, ending 5 year absence from West Palm Beach event

The last time Rory McIlroy played at the Cognizant Classic was in 2018 when the tournament was better known as the Honda Classic. Since then, McIlroy has skipped the tournament every year despite winning the tournament in 2012 when he beat Tiger Woods to claim the trophy.

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler are the first two golfers who have committed to being a part of the Cognizant Classic. It will be held from February 29 to March 3 at the PGA National Members Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The Cognizant Classic, previously known as the Honda Classic, recently found a new sponsor - Cognizant, after four decades.

Speaking about coming back after 5 years, Rory McIlroy said via Golf Week:

“It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before, and even better when it’s a bit of a home game. PGA National is a great test of golf and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players.”

Rory McIlroy recently enjoyed a win at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, where he won for a record-breaking fourth time. He is yet to begin his 2024 PGA Tour campaign, only having played on the DP World Tour till now.

Rory McIlroy sets eyes on 2024 Masters after a good start to the season

McIlroy has been in search of a Major win for a decade. To improve his chances and get into shape for the first Major of the season, the Masters, McIlroy has committed to the Cognizant Classic. He had reportedly added it to his schedule for the first quarter of the season.

The Northern Irishman has also had a great start to 2024. McIlroy said via Sky Sports:

"It's a great start to the season. I started well last year here with the win here but it was a little more dramatic on the last green compared to today. I know I'm playing good golf. A couple of little things to work on but these weeks are great and you learn a ton from them. Then it's great to have the competition and come out on top as well."

McIlroy will begin his PGA Tour campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on February 1.