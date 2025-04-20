Rory McIlroy returns to USA as $50M private jet makes a stop at Palm Beach International Airport

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Apr 20, 2025 23:48 GMT
Apr 13, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy speaks after receiving the green jacket after winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy after winning the 2025 Masters [Image via IMAGN]

2025 Masters Champion Rory McIlroy headed to Belfast, Ireland, after his victory in Augusta. Images of McIlroy with his daughter Poppy landing in Belfast went viral on social media, too. However, it now seems like the Northern Irishman has left Belfast to return to the USA.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a page named @radaratlas2 posted an update on the whereabouts of McIlroy's $50M private jet. The page mentioned that the 5-time Major champion's flight was on the ground at the Palm Beach International Airport after a direct flight from Belfast.

The tweet about Rory McIlroy's travel read:

"I was asked (told?) not to post about Rory McIlroy’s travels back to the United States aboard his jet #N1989R until after he landed. Well, the jet is on the ground now at #KPBI after a direct flight from Belfast."
You can check the tweet below:

The 2025 Masters proved to be a defining moment in Rory McIlroy's career. Not only did McIlroy win the green jacket at Augusta National, but he also joined an exclusive list of golfers who have achieved their career grand slam. McIlroy became the sixth golfer to win a career grand slam.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn for winning the 2025 Masters?

The 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club had a total purse of $21,000,000. Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament, got the lion's share of this purse as he earned $4,200,000 for his victory. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Masters:

  • 1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000
  • 2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000
  • 3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000
  • 4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000
  • T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000
  • T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000
  • 7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500
  • T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000
  • T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000
  • T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000
  • T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000
  • T12 Harris English -4 $462,000
  • T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000
  • T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000
  • T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000
  • T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000
  • T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000
  • T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000
  • T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000
  • T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000
  • T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000
  • T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000
  • T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000
  • T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000
  • T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000
  • T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000
  • T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500
  • T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500
  • T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800
  • T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800
  • T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800
  • T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860
  • T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860
  • T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860
  • T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860
  • T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860
  • T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600
  • T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600
  • T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600
  • T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600
  • T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000
  • T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000
  • T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700
  • T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700
  • T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700
  • T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535
  • T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535
  • T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535
  • 49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535
  • 50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920
  • 51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660
  • T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660
  • T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660
