Rory McIlroy spotted with daughter in $50M private jet after arriving in Nothern Ireland

Rory McIlroy is not playing in this week's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, North Carolina. Instead, the PGA Tour veteran is enjoying his time with his family and closed ones. McIlroy is taking some brief moments to stay away from the course after his latest 2025 Masters win.

Apart from the fans whose roars echoed through Georgia Pines, McIlroy was greeted by his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy. Now, days after his fifth major win, Rory McIlroy was recently spotted with Poppy in a private jet.

The family was arriving in George Best Belfast City Airport on Friday, when the pictures were clicked. Take a look at this post on X (previously Twitter) by New York Post, where the golfer is seen holding Poppy while climbing down the stairs:

"Rory McIlroy, daughter jet home to Northern Ireland after Masters win..."

The Belfast venue is located near McIlroy's home in Holywood. The 35-year-old was seen touching down the airport grounds around 11.30 a.m. on Friday in his Gulfstream G650ER #N1989R plane, that's registered under the United States of America flag. As reported by The Mirror U.S., Rory McIlroy's private jet costs nearly around $50 million.

After he scored an impressive win in the sudden-death playoff in Augusta National on Sunday, the Northern Irishman talked with Jim Nantz. He expressed his plans of seeing his parents Gerry and Rosie, who went over their limits to support him from the beginning of his golf journey.

While talking in the interview, Rory McIlroy said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"There was a lot of pent-up emotion that just came out on that 18th green. A moment like that makes all the years and all the close calls worth it."

"I want to say hello to my mom and dad. They're back home in Northern Ireland... And I can't wait to see them next week. I just can't wait to celebrate this with them"

McIlroy's father used to worked 100 hours a week, while his mother had to do graveyard shifts for years.

Rory McIlroy talks about a lesson he wants Poppy to learn

McIlroy sat for an interview with the CBS reporter Amanda Balionis after his fifth major win. In the session, the PGA Tour pro sent a message to the younger generation out there.

As per Rory McIlroy's words, it was for Poppy as well.

"I said on the green while I was doing the trophy presentation, I hadn't given up for 17 years. I think that's a really good lesson for any young boy or girl that was watching that: Never give up on your dreams and to keep fighting for it."

"And if you do the work, and you put in the effort, that you can achieve anything, and hopefully, Poppy saw that today."

McIlroy had to wait for years, and go through a series of heartbreaking results and disappointing near misses before his Sunday win. This is indeed an inspiring story for anyone.

