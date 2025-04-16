Rory McIlroy’s $44 M-worth private jet spotted in London

Rory McIlroy’s Gulfstream G650 private jet was spotted flying over the Atlantic Ocean, headed towards Northern Ireland, his hometown. McIlroy has achieved a dream that he has been aiming for almost his entire professional career. The Northern Irishman defeated Justin Rose in the Sunday Playoff and clinched the green jacket.

Ad

A post shared by radaratlas2 highlighted flight data from ADS-B Exchange, revealing Mcllroy's Gulfstream G650, registered as N1989R, taking off from the Miami area.

The $44 million jet was seen departing without a publicly confirmed destination. The same official account continued the thread and updated the location of McIlroy’s private jet that he was headed to London.

In the caption, they wrote, “I guessed wrong. The plane flew to London”.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Well, this was a historic feat indeed. After all, it took him 11 long years to fulfill his dream. And let’s not forget the records that he broke on that day. He not only became the sixth player to have achieved the career Grand Slam, but is now only the third player to have won all four Majors along with the PLAYERS Championship.

And that’s not all, the Northern Irishman will also be taking a well-deserved break after his victory at the Augusta National.

Ad

When will Rory McIlroy play next?

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will be teaming up once again with Shane Lowry to defend their title at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The pair clinched a thrilling playoff win over Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in last year’s event and are set to return to Louisiana on Thursday (April 24).

With Augusta's weight finally lifted, McIlroy may find renewed momentum heading into the rest of the season. Now free from the pressure of chasing a green jacket, he could turn this breakthrough into a springboard for even greater success.

Ad

Last season, McIlroy played in 27 events, his busiest year since 2010, but he has already indicated he will be scaling back in 2025.

"Yeah, I'll probably play, including the Ryder Cup, something like 22. I'd say my DP World Tour schedule will be pretty similar to what it was last year. Obviously we don't have the extra event here in Dubai this year, but I'd imagine that my schedule sort of after the summer will look very, very of the same," McIlroy said earlier this year (via ASAP Text).

Ad

Although he played in the RBC Heritage in 2024, McIlroy is skipping the post-Masters stop this time. He also noted that the absence of an extra event in Dubai means his late-season calendar will look familiar, with only a few events trimmed from his U.S. appearances.

Looking ahead, McIlroy is sure to have his sights set on the remaining Majors. The PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow, a course where he has seen plenty of success in the past. Meanwhile, The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush in his native Northern Ireland, a venue close to his heart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More