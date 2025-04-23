Rory McIlroy reveals he spoke to 'two Presidents' after Masters triumph

Rory McIlroy finally captured a Green Jacket, thus ending a decade-long search for a career Grand Slam (not to mention a fifth Major overall). He also ended his even longer search for an elusive first Masters victory in the process. It was a seminal moment for him and the sport of golf.

Ad

As a result, President Donald Trump spoke to McIlroy afterward. Trump is an avid golfer and fan of the sport who owns courses and plays frequently. He has been actively involved in the PIF x PGA Tour negotiations, for which he hosted some meetings at the White House.

McIlroy recently revealed that it wasn't one president who spoke with him in congratulations. It was two. He said via NBC Sports:

“I spoke to two presidents the day after, which was pretty cool. Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture."

Ad

Trending

The Northern Irishman went on to say:

“Just all of it. People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what’s going on, that was very, very humbling. I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times, and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey.”

Ad

He then confirmed that it was Trump and former President Barack Obama who reached out. Obama had called and spoken with McIlroy, and later that day, the golfer missed a call from Washington, D.C.

He quickly called the White House back and spoke with Trump, who spoke at length about much of the final round and playoff with Justin Rose, even touching on the impressiveness and emotion of achieving that feat.

Ad

Rory McIlroy preparing to defend Zurich Classic crown following Masters triumph

At certain events, Rory McIlroy is or will be the defending champion. He'll lead the title defense when golf returns for its annual Augusta trip next year. Now, he's the defending champion somewhere else in the southeast.

Rory McIlroy is teaming up with Shane Lowry again (Image via Imagn)

Last year, Shane Lowry convinced his Irish friend to join him at the Zurich Classic, a duo-based tournament on the PGA Tour. It's the only such tournament on the Tour, as it otherwise does not have sanctioned team-based outings.

Ad

He and Lowry won last year in McIlroy's first appearance in the event. They shot 25 under, which was enough to tie Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. They emerged on top of the pile in the playoffs to win the event, and now they'll go back to New Orleans and defend their crown.

Rory McIlroy, as the World No. 2, is the highest-ranked member of the field, as he was last year, so he and Lowry will once again be a difficult duo to take down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More