Rory McIlroy reveals strategy to conquer Major challenges on the PGA Tour in 2024

Rory McIlroy has strategically planned out his 2024 season to end his decade-long Major drought. The Northern Irish golfer last won a Major in 2014 and has since been trying his best to win the Masters to complete his Grand Slam of winning all four Majors.

McIlroy is optimistic about donning the prestigious green jacket this year. In an interview with Golf Digest, McIlroy revealed his plans to win the Major. The former World No. 1 failed to make the cut at The Masters last year, but he has been in good form this year and dedicated to competing in more tournaments ahead of the first Major of the year, which will take place in April.

Speaking of his strategies for winning a Major in 2024, McIlroy disclosed to Golf Digest that he would be playing more golf ahead of the Masters. McIlroy said:

"The Masters is the Disneyland of golf. You go there, put the Mickey Mouse ears on and get into what it is. And when you leave you snap out of it. My big thing about Augusta is just to go in there playing well. The weeks before are important just to get me feeling like I'm in good form."

"This year, in fact, I'm going to play more before the Masters. It will be my ninth or 10th event of the year. Previously, it's been my sixth or seventh. I'll hopefully be a bit sharper and know exactly where my game really is," he added.

Rory McIlroy has announced that he will play in his first PGA Tour event of the year, the AT&T Pebble Beach, next week. In addition, he'll be playing at the Cognizant Classic, formerly known as the Honda Classic.

Notably, it would be his first time participating in the competition since 2018. The PGA National Members Club will host the 2024 Cognizant Classic from February 29 to March 3.

The 2024 season got off to a pleasing start for McIlroy. Since the beginning of January, he has participated in two DP World Tour events and won the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic. In his first competition of the year — the Dubai Invitational — he finished in second place.

Rory McIlroy's upcoming schedule

Rory McIlroy has expressed optimism about competing in at least nine to ten tournaments before the Masters in April.

He is committed to competing at the Pebble Beach event and could play at the WM Phoenix Open. McIlroy could also be part of The Genesis Invitation, which is hosted by Tiger Woods. He was part of the tournament last year as well.

Below is a list of the PGA Tour events in which Rory McIlroy could play in 2024 ahead of the Masters:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Date: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California

WM Phoenix Open

Date: Feb. 5-11

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

The Genesis Invitational

Date: Feb. 12-18

Venue: The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Date: Feb. 26-March 3

Venue: PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Date: March 4-10

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

The Players Championship

Date: March 11-17:

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.