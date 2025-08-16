Rory McIlroy reveals why he hasn't watched Happy Gilmore 2 despite his cameo

Rory McIlroy took his first step in the movie world with a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. The movie has many prominent names making cameos, some as themselves and others as a specific character. In McIlroy's case, he played himself in the film and even played golf with the lead actor, Adam Sandler. Interestingly, despite his major role, McIlroy has not seen the film.McIlroy is currently competing in the BMW Championship and recently gave an interesting interview to Kate Mackz. She shared this interview on Instagram, and in between, she asked the 2025 Masters winner about his experience of acting in Happy Gilmore 2. Then, McIlroy mentioned that he has yet to view the movie but plans to do so this week.Rory McIlroy also stated that he does not want to see himself acting. The golfer also stated that working with Adam Sandler was an excellent experience for him.&quot;Yeah, so I haven't even watched the movie yet because I don't want to see myself trying to act. I'm going to try to watch it this week, maybe, but it was an amazing experience. Adam Sandler is like such a nice guy, but I'm not going to give up my day job anytime soon,&quot; mentioned McIlroy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn this way, Rory McIlroy has put an end to talks about him potentially featuring in a second film, as he appears to still have a lot of golf left in him. Aside from that, McIlroy expressed how amazing it is for him to interact with some of the greatest in other industries.Rory McIlroy enjoys asking questions to people who are great in different industriesBMW Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: GettyIn between the aforementioned interview, Kate Mackz mentioned that McIlroy is one of the greats of golf and wanted to know how he feels when he meets the greats of other sectors. While talking about the same, the golfer noted that he enjoys talking to people who are at the peak of their respective fields. He also named prominent figures like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.The golfer explained,&quot;Absolutely. I think that's the great thing about being in this position. You get to be in the company of the people that are the best at what they do. So whether it's Sandler in acting or whether you admire other sportspeople, and they're at the top of their game. I love that. Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and to be able to spend a little bit of time with them and even just ask them questions is really cool.&quot;Rory McIlroy also described how Djokovic taught him a specific type of breathing method that he uses to manage tension, similar to striking a putt.