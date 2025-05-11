Rory McIlroy rumored to be mulling return to Australia’s biggest event after over a decade: Report

If rumors are to be believed, Rory McIlroy might be seen competing at the Australian Open later this year. As per reports, the Northern Irishman's camp has had initial talks with Golf Australia to facilitate his return to Australia's biggest event after eleven years.
Rory McIlroy is a multi-time winner on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and has won five majors so far. However, he hasn't been active Down Under, having last played the Australian Open in 2014.
According to Golf Digest Australia, McIlroy’s camp is in early talks with Golf Australia. However, Golf Australia didn't confirm in the statement.
"Golf Australia continues to work through the future of the men’s and women’s Australian Opens, with nothing formal to confirm at this time. We look forward to working with our partners to confirm and announce the future of both events in coming weeks," they said as per Golf Australia.
Besides McIlroy, Golf Australia is also hoping to have Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith, and Adam Scott in the Royal Melbourne field.
The five-time major champion has won the Australian Open once. In 2013, he beat Adam Scott by one shot to lift the Stonehaven Cup. It was his first win in over a year and helped boost his confidence, leading to two major victories in the 2014 season.
When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Truist Championship 2025, Round 4?
Rory McIlroy is paired alongside Tony Finau for the fourth round of the Truist Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Sunday, May 11, at 1:20 pm ET from the first tee.
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Truist Championship 2025, Round 4:
- 8:00 am: Garrick Higgo, Sahith Theegala
- 8:10 am: Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman
- 8:20 am: Ludvig Åberg, Taylor Pendrith
- 8:30 am: Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin
- 8:40 am: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
- 8:50 am: Austin Eckroat, Russell Henley
- 9:00 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman
- 9:10 am: Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap
- 9:25 am: Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge
- 9:35 am: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
- 9:45 am: Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:55 am: Joe Highsmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10:05 am: Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
- 10:15 am: Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
- 10:25 am: Cam Davis, Adam Scott
- 10:40 am: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
- 10:50 am: Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard
- 11:00 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Alex Noren
- 11:10 am: Gary Woodland, Davis Thompson
- 11:20 am: Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun
- 11:30 am: Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
- 11:55 am: Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
- 12:05 pm: Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:15 pm: Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:25 pm: Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
- 12:35 pm: Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 12:45 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners
- 12:55 pm: Harris English, Rickie Fowler
- 1:10 pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:20 pm: Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
- 1:30 pm: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 1:40 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor
- 1:50 pm: Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell
- 2:00 pm: Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry