Rory McIlroy's $210 Masters winning shoes: How to buy, price and more explored

Rory McIlroy made history at the 2025 Masters, not only for his victory but also for his footwear. The Northern Irish golfer wore the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 4 golf shoes. Priced at $210, these shoes blend cutting-edge technology with premium material and are available for purchase on Nike's official website.

McIlroy's shoes feature a full-grain leather upper with a pebbled texture, offering durability. These shoes contain a carbon-fiber Fyplate, engineered to flex while walking and stiffen during the golf swing. On top of that, the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 4 provides ultimate comfort with a dynamic fut system. It locks the foot in place, while a cushion foam midsole adds responsive cushioning.

In addition, it offers an updated outsole that features two extra spikes positioned for enhancing ground grip. Its hybrid spike-rubber sole construction ensures grip across various turf conditions.

Rory McIlroy's shoes are available in multiple colors. The photon dust/smokey blue color comes with a gold Nike branding and green swoosh. The next is a triple white color, followed by a black color. Then there's a limited edition variant in pink bloom color. Nike also includes a BOA version with a micro-adjustable dial-based lacing system.

Golfers can buy Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 4 shoes at nike.com, with size options from US 7 to 15.

Tiger Woods welcomes Rory McIlroy to the club after the latter wins the Masters 2025

Rory Mcllroy with Tiger Woods. (Image Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy marked his name in golf history by securing his first green jacket at Augusta National. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff. With this victory, the 35-year-old also completed his most-awaited career grand slam and joined the club of a few golfers to do so.

Among the first to cheer McIlroy's victory was Tiger Woods. Woods took it to X, writing a heartfelt message.

"Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey, has shown through and now you're a part of history. proud of you!"

Before Woods praised him, Rory McIlroy had acknowledged his aspirations during the winner's ceremony. He reflected on watching Woods dominate Augusta as a child and said those moments fueled his dream of winning the Masters one day.

“This is by far the greatest golf tournament in the world. Watching Tiger Woods do this when I was a kid was my inspiration… My dreams have been made today," Mcllroy said via NUCLR GOLF on X.

Notably, McIlroy and Woods share a deep connection over the years. The two co-founded TMRW Golf League (TGL), an innovative indoor golf, using simulator technology. Both of them also appeared at the inaugural edition of this league.

