"Rory McIlroy's caddie could never" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's caddie dancing after Memorial Tournament victory

Scottie Scheffler won his third tournament of the season at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. He finished the Memorial Tournament with a total score of 10 under par, giving him a comfortable four-shot lead. The tournament's purse was worth $20 million, which means Scheffler's cut will be $4 million. After this win recently, Scheffler's caddie celebrated with a locker room dance.
Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Ted Scott has been with Scottie Scheffler since late 2021. He is also enjoying a terrific 2025 season because of Scheffler's win total. This triumph was especially significant because it ties the 28-year-old with Tiger Woods as the only players to have won the Memorial Tournament in consecutive years.
Ted Scott recently uploaded a video of himself dancing in the locker room with several of his friends. During the dance, he even pointed to Scottie Scheffler's bag, which was exactly in the center. NUCLR Golf, an X (formerly Twitter) page, posted this with the caption,
"🚨🕺🏆 #NEW — Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott busts a move in the locker room following his bosses win at The Memorial Tournament (🎥 via Ted Scott / IG)"
In the comments section of this post, fans are constantly cracking jokes about the funny dance. One fan even went so far as to bring in Rory McIlroy's caddie, alleging that he would be unable to pull off such a move. The fan's comment read:
"Rory McIlroy's caddie could never!"
Aside from that, many other fans began to speculate that Scott's dance was motivated by his high winnings this season. Here are some fan reactions to the same:
"Because he just got a huge tip! 👮♂️🤣👍💸💲💰" One fan pointed out.
"If Scottie doesn’t win another tournament this year, we will look back on this," One fan stated.
"Scottie made him rich af. Sorted! 💰💰💰💰" Another fan stated.
"Ted is going to be a Top 5 all-time career earner when this is all said and done," One fan exclaimed.
How much money did Scottie Scheffler's caddy make during the 2024 season?
Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season has been remarkable. He has already won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. However, this is only a peek at the golfer's exceptional form in the 2024 season. During that season, he won seven tournaments and had other notable finishes.
Scheffler's great performance made Ted Scott's winnings for the 2024 PGA Tour season nearly $5.34 million. He has several notable winnings, including:
- $400,000 from the Arnold Palmer Invitational win
- $450,000 from The Players Championship victory
- $360,000 from winning The Masters
- $360,000 from the RBC Heritage win
- $400,000 from the Memorial Tournament victory
- $360,000 from the Travelers Championship win
- $2,500,000 from the Tour Championship, where Scheffler secured the FedEx Cup title
Ted Scott's winnings are decided on the following pattern:
- 10% for tournament victories
- 7% for top-10 finishes
- 5% for other placements