Rory McIlroy's impressive list of winning courses: Pebble Beach, TPC Sawgrass, Wentworth, and more explored

Rory McIlroy has created an illustrious legacy over the course of his long career. He has won four majors, 27 PGA Tour titles, and 18 DP World Tour titles so far.

McIlroy has competed on several courses across the globe. Recently, a page on X (@TrackingRory) listed down his winning courses and the list is rather impressive. It includes iconic courses such as Eastlake, Valhalla GC, TPC Sawgrass, Wentworth, Pebble Beach etc.

Notable golf courses Rory McIlroy has won at:

Congressional CC

Kiawah Island

Quail Hallow

Wentworth

PGA National

Valhalla GC

Royal Liverpool

Emirates GC

East Lake

Bay Hill

TPC Sawgrass

Pebble Beach

Expand Tweet

Trending

Recently, Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach. It was his debut on the PGA Tour this year. He started his year on the DP World Tour by playing at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates GC. Although considered a favorite to win, he finished T4.

McIlroy is the only golfer to have won the FedEX Cup or the Tour Championship three times. The Northern Irishman has won three out of four majors at least once. So, one golf course was glaringly missing from the winning courses list.

It was of course the Augusta National, which hosts the Masters every year. It is the only major championship that Rory McIlroy hasn't won yet. His highest finish was second in 2022.

On which courses has Rory McIlroy won his four major Championships?

Rory McIlroy at the 2014 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy won a major for the first time at the 2011 US Open. The tournament was held at the Congressional Country Club in Maryland. He won the PGA Championship at the Kiawah Island in South Carolina the next year.

In 2014, McIlroy won two majors, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship. He lifted the Claret Jug at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England, while he won the Wanamaker Trophy once again at the Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

McIlroy became only the third golfer after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win four majors by the age of 25. However, ever since his last major win in 2014, he has been experiencing a drought. He hasn't won a major title in more than a decade.

The 35-year-old came very close to winning the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 last year. However, he suffered a close loss against Bryson DeChambeau.

Fans have pinned their hopes on him to win the elusive green jacket at Augusta National this year. He has been a consistent performer and his current form is looking exceptional. Fans will be rooting for him to not only win his maiden Masters title but also end his major title drought in April this year.

The 2025 Masters will take place at Augusta National per tradition from April 10th to 13th, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback