Rory McIlroy's key to 'excel' revealed by 1-time PGA Tour winner ahead of The Masters at Augusta

PGA Tour professional Michael Kim recently shared insight into what he believes helps Rory McIlroy play his best golf. Kim shared an X post and highlighted McIlroy's driving abilities. He further emphasized how specific course setups can amplify his strengths.

Ad

Kim secured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2018 John Deere Classic with an eight-shot margin. Recently, he tied for second at the WM Phoenix Open, which boosted his OWGR ranking. Kim recently secured a spot in the 2025 Masters, marking his second appearance at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, on March 31, Kim penned a message on X. While mentioning the course conditions at Memorial Park during the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kim stated:

Ad

Trending

"I kinda [thinking face emoji] when I heard people say this course suits Rory. Rory excels when he's able to hit driver in the fairway where people can't. This place anyone can hit driver."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rory McIlroy, currently ranked World No. 2, has delivered impressive performances heading into the Masters. He carded his second Players Championship title in March 2025, prevailing over J J Spaun in a playoff. It was his 28th PGA Tour win and his second of the 2025 season.

Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Moreover, McIlroy surpassed $100 million in career PGA Tour earnings after securing a fifth-place finish at the Houston Open.

Ad

Rory McIlroy is recovering from an elbow issue as he prepares for the Masters

After finishing tied for the fifth position at the Houston Open, Rory McIlroy spoke about his elbow issue and preparations for the Masters in a post-round interview.

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so I'll get some treatment on that and make sure that's OK going into Augusta."

Ad

McIlroy scored an impressive final round 64 at the Houston Open. Moving forward, he highlighted how he is gearing up for the Masters.

"I still feel like I've got some stuff to work on. I still don't think my game is absolutely 100% under the control I would want. I've got my coach, Micheal Bannon, coming in (Monday), so we'll be working at home and making sure the game feels good going into the Masters."

Ad

Meanwhile, the Masters is scheduled for April 10-13 at Augusta National. Here's the list of golfers qualified for the Masters as of now.

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Josele Ballester (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (a)

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback