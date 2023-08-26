Rory McIlroy's Saturday Round 3 tee time and pairing for the 2023 Tour Championship explored

Rory McIlroy is giving his all to defend his Tour Championship title, which got underway on Thursday, August 24, and will run through the weekend. The tournament is the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and the winner will receive a check for $18 million.

McIlroy injured his back ahead of the competition and failed to hit a birdie on the front nine of the opening round. However, he bounced back on Friday, August 25, to finish in solo seventh place.

Rory McIlroy will start the third round of the tournament on Saturday, August 26, at 2:27 p.m. ET. He will pair up with Wyndham Clark.

The third round will get underway on Saturday at 12:21 p.m. ET and will run throughout the afternoon, with the final group teeing off at 3:00 p.m.

Emiliano Grillo will take the first shot of the day at 12:21 p.m. He will pair up with Taylor Moore followed by Jordan Spieth, who will tee off with Si Woo Kim at 12:32 p.m. The tournament leaders Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa will take the final shot at 3:00 p.m.

Despite his injury, Rory McIlroy managed to secure seventh place with a score of under 10. He played a first round of 70 followed by a second of 67 to settle with a score of 10 under par 137.

Rory McIlroy made four birdies and four bogeys in the opening round and made four birdies and only one bogey in the second. The Northern Irishman will resume play six strokes behind the leaders Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa.

Following the first two rounds of the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler is in third place while the opening-round leader Keegan Bradley slipped down to fourth place.

Xander Schauffele finished in a two-way tie with Jon Rahm for the fifth position, while the 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark is tied for eighth place alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

2023 Tour Championship tee times

Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2023 Tour Championship (all times in ET):

12:21 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:32 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim

12:43 p.m. – Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:54 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

1:16 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jason Day

1:27 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:38 p.m. – Russell Henley, Lucas Glover

1:54 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay

2:05 p.m. – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

2:16 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:27 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

2:38 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

2:49 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley

3:00 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa