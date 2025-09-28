"Rory McIlroy's showing Americans their place" - Fans react to PGA Staffer stepping down after leading "F-You Rory" chant

So far, Rory McIlroy and his teammates have dominated Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup. After the first two days of the event, Team Europe has a big lead with a total score of 11.5-4.5. On Saturday, Team USA only managed to score two points, which enraged the fans, and ultimately, this resulted in "F*** you Rory" chants on the first tee.

Heather McMahan, the PGA of America's first tee emcee, was accused of being the one responsible for these chants, as it has been reported that she led the chants. The incident sparked widespread criticism on the internet, prompting McMahan to resign from her position on the PGA Tour.

NUCLR Golf provided an update in an X post, explaining that she not only resigned from her position but also apologized to Rory McIlroy for what happened. The post read,

"🚨❌🗣️ NEWS — The PGA of America’s 1st tee emcee, Heather McMahan has stepped down from her job after leading a “F—you Rory!” chant on Saturday. McMahan has reportedly apologized to Rory McIlroy."

Under the comments of this post, fans had mixed feelings about Heather McMahan's departure from the PGA Tour. Some fans began to believe that this is what she deserved, and that, in addition to losing the job, she should publicly apologize to Rory McIlroy for everything that happened. Talking more about these comments, here are a few of them:

"Rory's showing Americans their place!" One fan stated.

"Who the hell gave her this job?" Another fan pointed out.

"She should apologize publicly after her disgusting performance." One fan exclaimed.

"Hope he refuses the apology," one fan demanded.

While many fans despised Heather McMahan for leading these chants, others praised her and claimed that McIlroy couldn't handle the fire; therefore, the emcee had to step down. Here are some of the comments from these fans:

"Imagine if Rory (soft little bitch) had to endure a single SEC gameday of heckling and insults." One fan claimed.

"Heather is a hero !!!" One fan stated.

Interestingly, during the same day's press conference, Rory McIlroy talked about how mentally challenging it has been for Team Europe to play in front of an away audience. The golfer also revealed the trick through which they are countering this problem.

Rory McIlroy shares what makes it easier to play in front of an away crowd

Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty

Before the 2025 Ryder Cup began, Team USA had a significant advantage on paper as the host team, but throughout the event, Team Europe has countered this advantage almost perfectly. They've been playing well under pressure, and Rory McIlroy recently acknowledged that sticking with your partner makes things simpler in matchups like the Foursomes and Fourball.

McIlroy explained this during the Saturday post-round press conference, where he stated (quoted by Asap Sports),

"Yeah, you do. You really just have to focus on the task at hand. I think in the team format, foursomes, four-ball, you can stick together with your partner and it makes it a little bit easier. And yeah, you know, look, what Tommy just said, the feeling is absolutely mutual. It's an absolute pleasure to play alongside him and we had a great time in Rome and we've been able to back that up with two great wins here. Excited with where our team is and we have to keep the foot down."

To retain the Ryder Cup, Team Europe just needs 2.5 points from Sunday's singles match. To win the trophy, Team USA must win 10 of the 12 singles matches.

