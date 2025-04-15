Rory McIlroy’s ‘story of perseverance’ for his 4 YO daughter

Rory McIlroy has become the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. Thus, it was a special moment for McIlroy when he achieved it, after going for the Masters' green coat for nearly 11 years before winning it this year. During a recent interview, the 35-year-old said his story of winning the Masters was one of perseverance, which he would like to share with his daughter.

In an interview with Anna Jackson and SkySports, the 2025 Masters champion discussed his win at Augusta National. While he answered many questions there, an X user shared a clip from the interview where McIlroy can be seen talking about his story of perseverance. He shared how much this victory meant to him and what he would like to tell his daughter.

McIlroy explained that his story will serve as a source of motivation for his daughter. He stated:

"I think it's a story of perseverance, and I think that's what I would tell her, you know, that there was a lot of years that I came here and I wasn't able to achieve what I wanted to achieve, but I never let that discourage me or get me down. I kept coming back and I kept giving it another go. So I think that's what, I think that's the story that I would tell her and why it meant so much to so many people."

McIlroy finished the Masters with 11 shots under par, tying him for first place. After a thrilling playoff first round against Justin Rose, McIlroy finally won the green jacket for the first time in his career.

Rory McIlroy recounts a lovely moment with his daughter at Augusta National

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

McIlroy's daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was at the Masters to cheer on her father. The golfer recently revealed that during the tournament, there was a time when Poppy wore a T-shirt with the names of all previous winners written on it. Poppy ran up to her father and asked why his name was not on her T-shirt.

McIlroy told his daughter that his name would appear on the T-shirt next year. He told the story in the same interview, saying:

"But she did come back, you know, they have the daycare here, and she came back with a t-shirt on Friday, and on the back of that t-shirt was all the past champions of the Masters tournament, and she asked me, Daddy, why is your name not on the back of this t-shirt? So I said to her after I played today, I said, Poppy, next year my name's going to be on the t-shirt."

McIlroy now has an even bigger goal in mind after achieving the Grand Slam. The golfer now hopes to win all four golf majors this year. He has the first one, and the next one is the PGA Championship, which will take place from May 15 to 18.

