Rory McIlroy sets his sights on a new milestone: ‘a lot of golf left’

Rory McIlroy's quest for the green coat finally came to an end this year. After a back-and-forth tournament, he was able to stand tall to win one of golf's most prestigious trophies. While many fans expected the 35-year-old to retire, McIlroy has other plans.

McIlroy was interviewed by Sky Sports after his triumph at the Augusta National, and it was later reported on X (formerly Twitter) by NUCLR Golf. He made it clear in the interview that he intends to win all four majors this year. McIlroy says that he still has a lot of golf left in him, and winning all four majors in a year is extremely rare, so why not try to get this achievement this year?

"You can't win all four majors in a year if you haven't won the first one. There's a lot of golf left to play this year. The next major is at Quail Hollow, somewhere that I've loved for the most part of my career. The Open at Portrush, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. There's a lot of golf left this year, and I've gotten off to a great start, obviously. I can't wait to keep it going," Rory McIlroy told Sky Sports.

While this is a great achievement for Rory McIlroy, it was surely not easy. After all, McIlroy faced early challenges at the Masters. This included a double bogey on the first hole, despite leading by two shots going into the final round. Despite these setbacks, McIlroy made crucial birdies on the 15th and 17th holes to finish 11-under par for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy then had a bogey on the 18th hole, tying Justin Rose, who had surged to a final-round 66 that included ten birdies. After all of this, a dramatic playoff ensued, with McIlroy winning on the first hole.

What does the 2025 Masters leaderboard look like? Featuring Rory McIlroy

The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy's victory at the 2025 Masters Tournament was undoubtedly historic. After all, he completed his career Grand Slam with a thrilling playoff victory over Justin Rose. This was Rory McIlroy's fifth major title and his first Masters win. This win also makes him the sixth golfer in history to win all four major championships.

Here's a detailed look at the leaderboard at the end of the event:

T1. Rory McIlroy (NIR) – E, -6, -6, +1 → -11

– E, -6, -6, +1 → T1. Justin Rose (ENG) – -7, -1, +3, -6 → -11

– -7, -1, +3, -6 → T3. Patrick Reed (USA) – -1, -2, -3, -3 → -9

– -1, -2, -3, -3 → T4. Scottie Scheffler (USA) – -4, -1, E, -3 → -8

– -4, -1, E, -3 → T5. Sungjae Im (KOR) – -1, -2, -1, -3 → -7

– -1, -2, -1, -3 → T5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) – -3, -4, -3, +3 → -7

– -3, -4, -3, +3 → T7. Ludvig Åberg (SWE) – -4, +1, -3, E → -6

– -4, +1, -3, E → T8. Xander Schauffele (USA) – +1, -3, -2, -1 → -5

– +1, -3, -2, -1 → T8. Zach Johnson (USA) – E, +2, -6, -1 → -5

– E, +2, -6, -1 → T8. Jason Day (AUS) – -2, -2, -1, E → -5

– -2, -2, -1, E → T8. Corey Conners (CAN) – -4, -2, -2, +3 → -5

– -4, -2, -2, +3 → T12. Harris English (USA) – -2, +1, +1, -4 → -4

– -2, +1, +1, -4 → T12. Max Homa (USA) – +2, -2, -3, -1 → -4

– +2, -2, -3, -1 → T14. Bubba Watson (USA) – -1, E, +2, -4 → -3

– -1, E, +2, -4 → T14. Jon Rahm (ESP) – +3, -1, -2, -3 → -3

– +3, -1, -2, -3 → T14. Jordan Spieth (USA) – +1, +1, -3, -2 → -3

– +1, +1, -3, -2 → T14. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) – -3, -2, +3, -1 → -3

– -3, -2, +3, -1 → T14. Matt McCarty (USA) – -1, -4, +3, -1 → -3

– -1, -4, +3, -1 → T14. Tom Hoge (USA) – E, E, -2, -1 → -3

– E, E, -2, -1 → T14. Collin Morikawa (USA) – E, -3, E, E → -3

– E, -3, E, E → T21. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) – +1, -4, +7, -6 → -2

– +1, -4, +7, -6 → T21. Davis Riley (USA) – +1, -3, +3, -3 → -2

– +1, -3, +3, -3 → T21. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) – +1, -3, +3, -3 → -2

– +1, -3, +3, -3 → T21. Daniel Berger (USA) – -1, +1, +1, -3 → -2

– -1, +1, +1, -3 → T21. Byeong Hun An (KOR) – +2, -1, -2, -1 → -2

– +2, -1, -2, -1 → T21. Viktor Hovland (NOR) – -1, -3, +1, +1 → -2

– -1, -3, +1, +1 → T27. Aaron Rai (ENG) – -2, +2, +1, -2 → -1

– -2, +2, +1, -2 → T27. Michael Kim (USA) – -1, -1, +2, -1 → -1

– -1, -1, +2, -1 → T29. Sahith Theegala (USA) – E, E, +1, -1 → E

– E, E, +1, -1 → T29. Denny McCarthy (USA) – -1, +3, -1, -1 → E

– -1, +3, -1, -1 → T29. Joaquin Niemann (CHI) – E, +2, -2, E → E

– E, +2, -2, E → T32. Brian Campbell (USA) – E, +1, +4, -4 → +1

– E, +1, +4, -4 → T32. Maverick McNealy (USA) – E, +1, -1, +1 → +1

– E, +1, -1, +1 → T32. Rasmus Højgaard (DEN) – +1, -5, +3, +2 → +1

– +1, -5, +3, +2 → T32. Max Greyserman (USA) – -1, +3, -3, +2 → +1

– -1, +3, -3, +2 → T36. Justin Thomas (USA) – +1, -1, +4, -2 → +2

– +1, -1, +4, -2 → T36. Brian Harman (USA) – -1, -1, +5, -1 → +2

– -1, -1, +5, -1 → T36. Patrick Cantlay (USA) – +2, E, +1, -1 → +2

– +2, E, +1, -1 → T36. Charl Schwartzel (RSA) – +2, E, E, E → +2

– +2, E, E, E → T40. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) – -1, +1, +2, +1 → +3

– -1, +1, +2, +1 → T40. Nick Taylor (CAN) – +1, -1, +2, +1 → +3

– +1, -1, +2, +1 → T42. Akshay Bhatia (USA) – -2, +4, +3, -1 → +4

– -2, +4, +3, -1 → T42. Danny Willett (ENG) – +3, -1, +1, +1 → +4

– +3, -1, +1, +1 → T42. J.T. Poston (USA) – +2, E, +1, +1 → +4

– +2, E, +1, +1 → T42. Shane Lowry (IRL) – -1, -4, E, +9 → +4

– -1, -4, E, +9 → T46. Wyndham Clark (USA) – +4, -4, +3, +2 → +5

– +4, -4, +3, +2 → T46. Sam Burns (USA) – +1, -2, +3, +3 → +5

– +1, -2, +3, +3 → T46. Davis Thompson (USA) – -1, +1, -2, +7 → +5

– -1, +1, -2, +7 → T49. Min Woo Lee (AUS) – -1, E, +5, +2 → +6

– -1, E, +5, +2 → T50. J.J. Spaun (USA) – +2, E, +2, +3 → +7

– +2, E, +2, +3 → T51. Nico Echavarria (COL) – +1, -2, -3, +12 → +8

– +1, -2, -3, +12 → T52. Stephan Jaeger (GER) – E, +2, +1, +6 → +9

– E, +2, +1, +6 → T52. Tom Kim (KOR) – +1, +1, E, +7 → +9

