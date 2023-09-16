Rory McIlroy's tee time and pairing at the BMW PGA Championship explored

Rory McIlroy is not having a great time at the Wentworth Club, Surrey playing in the BMW PGA Championship. After the end of the first two rounds, he did make the cut but is hanging on the T61 rank on the leaderboard.

The Northern Irishman didn't have a great opening round either. He shot a score of par 72 and his scorecard had three birdies and three bogeys. Later on, in the second, he shot a slightly better score of 1 under 71 and carded four birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey.

For the third round of the BMW PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy is paired with Oliver Bekker and Matthew Jordan. They will tee off at 7:20 a.m. ET.

What are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

After the conclusion of the first two rounds at the Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, two Swedish golfers, Sebastian Söderberg and Ludvig Aberg, are jointly leading the table with a score of -10. The joint leaders are paired with Masahiro Kawamura and will tee off at the 1st hole at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk, alongside two others, are tied for the third rank on the leaderboard. They are paired together alongside Thomas Detry and will start their play at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Following are the tee times and pairings for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (All times in ET):

Hole 9

5:30 am: Tom Hoge, Alexander Björk, Robert Macintyre

5:40 am: Louis De Jager, Zander Lombard, Julien Brun

5:50 am: Marcel Schneider, Nicolas Colsaerts, Joost Luiten

6 am: Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman, Danny Willett

6:10 am: Sami Välimäki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

6:20 am: Santiago Tarrio, Mikael Lindberg, Thorbjørn Olesen

6:30 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill, Scott Jamieson

6:40 am: Hurly Long, Ashun Wu, Tom Mckibbin

6:50 am: Nicolai Højgaard, Justin Rose, Jordan Smith

7 am: Dan Bradbury, Daniel Brown, Matt Wallace

7:10 am: Kalle Samooja, Hennie Du Plessis, Daan Huizing

7:20 am: Oliver Bekker, Rory Mcilroy, Matthew Jordan

7:30 am: Luke Donald, Oliver Wilson, Jeremy Freiburghaus

Hole 1

5:40 am: David Law, Lukas Nemecz

5:50 am: Adrian Otaegui, Yannik Paul

6 am: Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Rasmus Højgaard

6:10 am: Andy Sullivan, Vincent Norrman, Romain Langasque

6:20 am: Darius Van Driel, Viktor Hovland, Richie Ramsay

6:30 am: Callum Shinkwin, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Calum Hill

6:40 am: Billy Horschel, Rikuya Hoshino, James Morrison

6:50 am: Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Nathan Kimsey, Pablo Larrazábal

7 am: Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

7:10 am: Tom Kim, Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin

7:20 am: Jorge Campillo, Ryan Fox, Tyrrell Hatton

7:30 am: Marcus Helligkilde, Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

7:40 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry

7:50 am: Masahiro Kawamura, Ludvig Åberg, Sebastian Söderberg

