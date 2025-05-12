Rory McIlroy's TGL teammate spotted practicing in heavy rain at Quail Hollow by Austin Eckroat

Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy's TGL teammate, was getting in extra practice at Quail Hollow even amid a heavy downpour at the course. The Eastern side of the United States is currently being washed by storms, and Charlotte, North Carolina, is no different.

In fact, it might be raining as hard there as anywhere, at least according to Austin Eckroat's story. The two-time PGA Tour winner posted a story showcasing that Matsuyama was practicing amid an incredible downpour.

Hideki Matsuyama was practicing a lot during hard rain (Instagram/austin_eckroat)

Quail Hollow, which is in Charlotte, is the home of this year's PGA Championship. It's the second Major of the year, and the second chance for everyone not named McIlroy to earn a Major this year.

As such, Matsuyama is putting in the extra work, even going so far as to get on some of the greens as they and he got continuously hammered with massive raindrops. It is unclear from the story, since it's brief, how long Matsuyama and Eckroat were out in the heavy rain.

In the photo, the greens almost looked like they were made of water instead of grass, but that didn't stop Matsuyama and two others, presumably his caddie and his coach, from getting a little bit of work in. It may pay off this weekend and give Matsuyama his first Major since the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Odds for Rory McIlroy, Austin Eckroat, and Hideki Matsuyama at PGA Championship

Can Austin Eckroat, Hideki Matsuyama, or Rory McIlroy win the PGA Championship this week? The early practice habits put Matsuyama firmly in the conversation, while McIlroy's 2025 feats suggest he is, too.

Rory McIlroy can win a second Major (Image via Imagn)

The odds tend to agree, as McIlroy has the second-best odds behind Scottie Scheffler. Per Sportsline (via CBS Sports), here are the top contenders. Matsuyama is a longer shot, but he's far from the longest:

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Jordan Spieth +4100

Brooks Koepka +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4400

Patrick Cantlay +4400

Will Zalatoris +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Eckroat is in the field, but he has very long odds. He wasn't listed by CBS Sports, which makes him a longer shot than Davis Riley and others at +19000. He could defy the odds, but hasn't had the best of starts to his season.

