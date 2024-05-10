Rory McIlroy says he’s ‘comfortable’ with ‘level-headed’ Webb Simpson staying on the PGA policy board

Rory McIlroy is pleased to see Webb Simpson continue serving as one of the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors. Despite the Northern Irishman's willingness to rejoin the policy board, he was reportedly snubbed by the current directors.

Initially, Rory McIlroy held a membership on the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors but resigned from the role in November 2023. Jordan Spieth took over his position, but recent reports suggested that Simpson was prepared to step down if McIlroy desired to reclaim his position.

However, McIlroy's return to the board was unsuccessful, as some of the Players Directors, including Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Spieth, did not support his return, as reported by Golf Digest, thus allowing Simpson to continue in his role.

During a press conference at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on Webb Simpson's continued tenure on the PGA Tour, describing him as "level-headed." Speaking about Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"I'm really comfortable with Webb staying in that seat. Webb is a very level-headed, balanced big-picture guy. So if it wasn't me taking his seat, that next best thing was Webb staying on, and I'm happy about that."(5:13- 5:32)

Adding to his statement, McIlroy said:

"Look the thing is I don't necessarily think or believe that people didn't want me involved. It was more just the process of how I could get involved again. Like the board has went through this massive eight-month governance review. And what has happened with Webb and I and that whole thing that was outside of the scope of the governance.

"So then what's the process look like to try to bring me back in. So that was really the sticking point with it all. So we tried to get to a compromise where I stuck my hand up and said, look, I can be helpful if this is what Webb wants to do, that it was really tricky to do that. So, I'm involved in the transaction committee.

"And that's basically to try to get this deal done with PIF. So I've got good relationships on both sides there. And hopefully, I can bring something to the table and try to provide some insight and value and see if we can get this thing done," he added. (5:58-7:04)

Rory McIlroy starts off smoothly at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Amidst all the tensions surrounding Rory McIlroy's return to the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors position, the Northern Irishman teed it up at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. He didn't let anything affect his game, as McIlroy got off to a smooth start with a round of 67 on Thursday, May 9.

He began his game on the first tee hole of Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. McIlroy made pars on the first two holes before adding three consecutive birdies from the third to the fifth holes.

He then added an eagle on the seventh hole before making a bogey on the ninth. Starting the game on the back nine, McIlroy secured a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by a bogey on the 11th. He made three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine, scoring 4-under 67.

Following the tournament's first round, he found himself tied for second place with Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren.