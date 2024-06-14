Rory McIlroy says being paired with players like Scottie Scheffler helps ‘get the extra juices’ to outshine the competition

Following his first round of the US Open, Rory McIlroy stated he enjoyed pairing with players like Scottie Scheffler. He mentioned that sometimes such groups help him become more competitive.

On Thursday, June 13, McIlroy was paired with Scheffler and Xander Schauffele for the opening round of the US Open. He had a dream start to the week, firing a low 65 to take the early joint lead. His bogey-free round consisted of five birdies, including one on the 18th that took him to the top of the leaderboard.

McIlroy shed light on his pairing with Scheffler during the post-round interview at Pinehurst.

"I guess in a way," he said. "It's not just the Masters that we've been watching Scottie do his thing. But absolutely I enjoy playing in these groups. When you've been out here for whatever it is 16 or 17 years sometimes you need a little extra to get the juices going and being in a group like that definitely helps."

Reflecting on his performance, McIlroy said that the reason behind his success was the mindset he brought to the US Open. He added that although Pinehurst was different from LACC, his strategy and mindset remained the same.

"Just trying to hit it into the middles of greens and giving yourself chances every single time, taking your medicine if you do hit it into trouble," he added.

"My short game was good early on. I chipped in at 5 and had a really good up-and-down on 6, another really good up-and-down on 8. But apart from that, I think I hit every other green. It was a really controlled round of golf," he continued.

While Rory McIlroy led the leaderboard at Pinehurst after Day 1, Scottie Scheffler was six strokes back after carding 1-over 71. He made three bogeys and just two birdies in the opening round to finish at T34. Schauffele had shot an even-par 70 and was tied for 16th.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the US Open on Friday?

For the second round of the US Open, Rory McIlroy will tee off on Friday, June 14, alongside Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. The trio will begin their round from the tenth tee at 7:29 am ET.

Rory McIlroy currently shares the lead with Patrick Cantlay as he looks to end his ten-year-long major drought. McIlroy won the US Open in 2011 and has five consecutive top-10 finishes in his past five starts. However, he will be hoping to overcome the final hurdle this time.

The second round of the US Open will begin at 6:45 am ET. Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, and Wells Williams will be the first trio to tee off from the first hole. Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, and Brendan Valdes begin their round at the same time from the 10th hole.

