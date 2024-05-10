Rory McIlroy says the recent policy board developments haven't affected his relationship with Tiger Woods - "Friends can have disagreements"

The prospect of Rory McIlroy making a return to the PGA Tour Policy Board was short-lived. While Webb Simpson offered to give up his seat for the Northern Irishman, reports suggested that opposition from the likes of Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay prevented McIlroy's return.

On Thursday (May 9), during an interview at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy commented on whether the PGA Tour developments have affected his relationship with Tiger Woods. He made it clear that even though they see the future of golf differently, the developments haven't affected their relationship.

Rory McIlroy said:

"I think friends can have disagreements or I guess not see eye to eye on things. But have disagreements on things I think that's fine. But I wouldn't say we had a really good talk last Friday for 45 minutes just about a lot of different things and there's no stream in there. I think we might see the future of golf a little bit differently. But I don't think that should place any strain on a relationship or on a friendship." (3:18 onwards)

Now that McIlroy won't return to the PGA Tour Policy Board, fans will be keen to see how he performs at the ongoing 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. After the end of Round 1, McIlroy is on T2 with Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren whereas Xander Schauffele leads the competition in first place.

Rory McIlroy opens up on his decision to not join the PGA Tour Policy Board

The sole reason many wanted to see Rory McIlroy return to the PGA Tour Policy Board was because they believed he could expedite the merger between PGA and LIV Golf. However, due to reported internal opposition, McIlroy has decided to not return.

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old professional golfer said that things got pretty messy. McIlroy further mentioned that there were people on the board who were not comfortable with his return.

McIlroy said via Bunkered:

“It just got pretty complicated and pretty messy. With the way it happened, it opened up some wounds and scar tissue from things that have happened before. And I think there was a subset of people on the board who were uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason."

The Northern Irishman concluded by saying that he did not feel he was rejected. Instead, he believed that the process to get him back was complicated. McIlroy also cleared that he had no hard feelings and mentioned everyone involved would move on.